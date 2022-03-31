Alice T. McGarey

Alice Traynor McGarey died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Belle Meade, in Southern Pines.
Mrs. McGarey was born May 19, 1927, in N.Y., N.Y., to Alice (Conley) and Thomas J. Traynor, DDS. She received her degree in economics from Trinity College, in Washington, D.C. Alice also attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School.
Alice was a dedicated wife and mother whose greatest pride was raising her eight children, and delighting in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After they raised their children, she formed the Frank McGarey Associates consulting firm, in partnership with her husband.
Her deep faith drove her thoughts and actions. Alice had the gift of hospitality and an ever-engaging smile that welcomed one and all. She was a person of great generosity, humility, style and grace.
Alice was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Francis Denver McGarey Jr. She is survived by sons, F. Jerome McGarey (wife Heather W. McGarey), of Louisville Colo., Patrick O. McGarey (wife Barbara M. McGarey), of McLean Va., Francis X. McGarey (wife Kristin F. McGarey), of Darien, Conn., Thomas A. McGarey (wife Dr. Elizabeth Goodman), of Wellesley, Mass.; daughters, Sheila M. McGarey, of Boston, Mass., Rosemary Macdonald (husband Scott A. Macdonald), of Wheaton, Ill., Alice McGarey Martin (husband Padraic W. Martin), of Cuttingsville, Vt., Maureen A. McGarey (husband Kyle Durland Barnes), of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren, Francis D. McGarey II, Erin Trager-Kusman, Colin T. Macdonald, Tiernan O. Martin, Patrick O. McGarey Jr., Liam P. Martin, William J. McGarey, Claire H. Macdonald, Andrew W.S. McGarey, Brian V. Macdonald, Abigail E. McGarey, Alison M. Trandel, Charles D. McGarey, Mattie R. McGarey, Lily K. McGarey and Samuel J. McGarey; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Neve, Finn, Asher, Hawk, Eden, Mara and Rose. She was predeceased her brother, Thomas J. Traynor II, and by her parents.
A funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Belle Meade Chapel, in Southern Pines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pope John Paul, II Catholic School, 2922 Camp Easter Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
