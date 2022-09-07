Alice Faye Gasaway

Alice Faye Malloy Gasaway transitioned peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst, on Monday, July 18, 2022. Born on Sept. 17, 1945, Faye (as she was familiarly known) was the youngest of nine children.
Faye attended Upchurch High School in Raeford, and after graduating, she began her collegiate studies at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in Durham. She wore her maroon and gray proudly and considered herself a ‘Soaring Eagle’ for life. Faye was sworn in as a 50-year alumni member of NCCU’s Society of Golden Eagles (SOGE) in 2017. She was a member of the Eagle Class of 1967’s executive committee and was also a major alumni donor to the university.
After graduating from NCCU, Faye moved to Washington, D.C., and began her teaching career in physical education at the elementary level. On Dec. 21, 1968, she married Charles Gasaway and, sadly, was widowed only four days later.
Faye eventually migrated North and continued her pursuit of higher learning by taking graduate courses at Hofstra University. In 1970, she began teaching at Dodd Junior High School in Nassau County, N.Y., and was promoted to teach on the high school level in 1973. In addition to her role as an educator, Faye coached and supervised various sports including gymnastics, volleyball and twirling for most of her career. In 2001, after 34 years as an educator, Faye hung up her gym shoes and whistle and retired from Roosevelt Senior High School in Roosevelt, N.Y.
After retiring, Faye returned to North Carolina and settled in Southern Pines, where she spent her time volunteering at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Meals on Wheels and with the Moore County Board of Elections. Faye attended First Baptist Church, in Southern Pines, and was a member of its Harvest Laborers Mission.
Faye leaves to cherish her memory; two sisters, Verdell Morgan (John), of Freeport, N.Y., and Betty Thompson (Henry), of North Brunswick, N.J.; one brother, James Malloy (Vivian), of Waxhaw; and sister-in-law, Vivian Malloy, of Raeford. Faye also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and their children, to cherish her memory as an inspiring, supportive and loving aunt.
Faye’s abiding presence among us, her deep compassion for family, friends and others and her humble elegance will be truly missed by all who knew her.
The memorial and celebration of life will be held on her birthday, Saturday, Sept. 17, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23222.
