Alfred L. Heger

Alfred Luke Heger, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center, in Southern Pines. He was 93.
Al was born to Arthur and Veronica (Naumann) Heger on Jan. 2, 1929, in Jasper County, Mo. He graduated from the Kenrick Seminary, in St. Louis, Mo., earning a degree in history. He served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1973.
While stationed at Scott Air Force Base, in Belleville, Ill., he met his future wife, Josephine "Jo" Stallings, at a USO dance. They married in November of 1956 and raised their daughters, Rita and Ginny, in Illinois. Al worked for the United States Postal Service from 1973 to 1993.
Al was a devout Roman Catholic who faithfully served the parish communities in which he lived. As a 30-year parishioner of St. Henry's in Belleville, Ala., he became a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and held various leadership positions including Grand Knight. He belonged to the Holy Name Society, and was honored to be named Man of the Year in 1977. He visited and delivered food to the parish homebound as a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He assisted with the parish lay ministry as a eucharisitic minister, sang with the church choir, sat on the St. Henry School board and promoted vocations while volunteering with the Serra Club.
Following his retirement, Al and Jo moved to Pinehurst, in 1994, to be close to their grandchildren. The couple served their new parish and community for many years as members of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, until their move in 2016 to the St. Joseph of the Pines community.
Al was a devoted husband and father. He was a dedicated and proud supporter of his grandchildren and their activities. He enjoyed poker nights with his parish buddies. He loved golf, travel, photography and caring for his yard. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He was known for his kindness and compassion, generosity and quick wit. He will be missed by all those who knew him.
Al is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine; daughters, Rita White (Geoffrey) and Virginia "Ginny" Sannerud (David); grandchildren, Katherine White (Antoine Jaoude), Michael White, Sarah White and Patrick White; twin brothers, James Heger (Erma, dec.) and Paul Heger (Meredith); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his older brother ,Leo Heger; sisters, Clare Heger Yates, Rose Ann Heger Moore and Martha Heger Mink; and infant daughter, Elizabeth Rose.
A funeral Mass will be held at the St. Joseph of the Pines’ Belle Meade Chapel, in Southern Pines, on Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following.
A graveside burial service will be held at the Mount Hope Cemetery, in Webb City, Mo., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Saint John Paul II Catholic School, 2922 Camp Easter Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387; or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
