Alexandra Carter, of Pinehurst, passed away, peacefully in her sleep, on the morning of Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Alexandra was born Oct. 31, 1936, in San Diego, Calif., the daughter of Louis and Vida Mali. As the daughter of a naval man, she spent much of her childhood living in many different cities on the East Coast before her family finally settled in Pico Rivera, Calif. She graduated from El Rancho High School in 1954 and then went on to Stanford University, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in history.
Alexandra married George K. Carter in July 1958, and immediately started work as a legal secretary in the city of San Francisco while putting her husband through business school. Upon the arrival of the first of her two children, she and her husband moved to the East Bay of San Francisco, and raised their children in Walnut Creek and Orinda.
While at Stanford, she also discovered a talent and love for acting. This lead to a lifelong career working as an actor, director and producer in over 80 community and professional theatre productions throughout the country. She cherished her additional training attending Oxford University’s Yale drama program where she trained with Rosemary Harris and Jeremy Irons, and Shakespeare and Company’s Center For Actor Training. She was most proud of her multiple productions playing Emily Dickinson in “The Belle of Amherst,” and earning two Contra Costa Lesher Center For The Arts Shellie awards as the lead actress in “The Rose Tattoo” and “The Subject was Roses.”
Her marriage ended in 1989. She continued her theatre work, divided her time between her home in California and an apartment in New York, and added many travel adventures to Ireland, Italy, Paris, England, Canada, Austria and Greece.
In 2004 she moved to Pinehurst, where she continued enjoying her other passions of tennis and golf. She built her own home and created a wonderful garden retreat that she loved until her passing. The garden was so lovely that the local Pinehurst magazine, PineStraw, highlighted it in 2011.
She is survived by her daughter, Caitlin Carter (Mark Guthrie); her son, Seth Carter (Miranda Mote); and her grandson, Jonah Rosen.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either The Monastery of Christ In The Desert, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Everytown For Gun Safety.
