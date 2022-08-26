Alexander R. Lowrie

A good laugh is a mighty good thing, a rather too scarce a good thing. — Herman Melville.
Humor was never in short supply around Al. He had a gift for eliciting laughter and joy. He wielded this talent often, even during his darkest hours. When asked what they remember most about him, his grandchildren would say he was a joy to be around.
Alexander Robert Lowrie, affectionately called “Grumpy” by his children and grands, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, surrounded by family. He dropped his final putt five days before his 93rd birthday.
Al is survived by his wife and their children, Marie (Chris), of Fredericksburg, Va., Patty (Ken), of Raleigh, Mike (Karen), of Akron, Pa., and Carolanne (Jon), of Pennington, N.J.; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Al often boasted, “Eileen, look what we started!” when he spoke of his progeny, all of whom he was deeply proud.
He is also survived by four nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
Al was a first-generation American. He was born Aug. 23, 1929, to Scottish immigrants Agnes (McKay), who secured a job at Polaroid, and Robert Lowrie, a professional prize fighter. He was a Depression-era child raised in Cambridge, Mass., where he acquired an education in the streets. As a youth, he bested hardened adults in craps. It was in these streets where he developed his keen analytical mind and uncanny card sense. This led to his mastering both poker and bridge, which became two lifelong hobbies.
Al served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he graduated from Boston College with a degree in industrial engineering. It was at BC where he met the love of his life.
On May 30, 1959, he married Eileen Willwerth, in Somerville, Mass.
Al and Eileen raised three daughters and a son. His children became his number one priority. He was committed to seeing his children thrive.
Al’s career began at Johnson and Johnson, where he rose through the ranks to become Director of Manufacturing at plants in Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey. He later founded A & E Signs, before retiring to Pinehurst in 1992. He subsequently joined the Pinehurst Country Club and played golf, the game he loved, until months before his passing. While at Pinehurst, Al shot three holes-in-one. In addition, at the age of 71, he shot his age and did so for the next 20 consecutive years.
A lifelong Catholic, Al gave generously to the church. He worked endlessly with the United Crusade of N.J. and the Society for Advancement of Management. He donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Paralyzed Veterans of America. He coached and led a local youth baseball program. Because his mother lived to the age of 102, he participated in a Centenarian Study.
Al sang for many years with the church choir. As a gift to his wife and children, he sang his own wedding song, “The Sunshine of Your Smile,” at his daughters’ and granddaughters’ wedding receptions. His sweet tenor voice elicited heartfelt applause and tears.
He enjoyed poker and other table games with his children and grandchildren. With “Grumpy” in the game, hilarity ensued.
Al was a natural athlete. In his youth he played basketball, softball and was in bowling leagues. He took up golf in his adult life. After retiring, he continued to golf and enjoy long walks, often taking his beloved dogs. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Duke basketball fan. Although he was set on living past 100, he once quipped that he loosened his grip on life when he could no longer root for “Coach K,” after the legendary Duke coach retired.
He often wished his mother could have seen how far he had come since his days playing craps in the streets.
We welcome all who knew him to join us as we convert our tears to laughter at his celebration of life on Oct. 1, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., in the 2 View Room at Pinehurst Country Club. Donations can be made to the Sandhills Bridge Studio or First Tee of The Sandhills.
To golfers who knew Al, please hit a drive in his honor. The first drive was fired at the majestic Red Sky Golf Club in Colorado. After the drive, a rainbow appeared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.