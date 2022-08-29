Alex Del Bueno passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst. He was born on Aug. 31, 1930, in Chicago, to parents Alex and Irene.
His career with Johnson and Johnson spanned three decades and included multiple relocations and promotions. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University. As he ascended the management ranks with Johnson and Johnson, his also took on community leadership roles. His two-year stint in the Army included participation in early testing of the atomic bomb, Exercise Desert Rock V. He was discharged in 1953, after earning the rank of sergeant.
In retirement, Alex made Pinehurst his home with his first wife Susan. In Pinehurst, his community involvement included membership and president of the Board of Trustees for the Pinehurst Civic Group. He was also a member of the finance committee at CCNC and board of trustees at St. Joseph of the Pines. board of directors of United Way of Moore County, board of trustees of the Sandhills Community College Foundation. He also authored a memoir, “La Buona Vita,” in which he effuses pride for his children and overall love for his family and close friends.
Following his marriage to Sybil, Alex became deeply involved at The Village Chapel, serving on the finance committee and human resources committee. His tireless work and dedication earned him deep respect among Chapel members and staff alike.
Alex is survived by Sybil, his second wife of 15 years; brother, Richard (Arlene); and three children, Lois, Christine (Michael) and Michael (Dianne); and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Irene; his first wife, Susan; and sister, Dorothy.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst.
