Albert L. Daniels

Albert Lawrence Daniels, 90, of Southern Pines, passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Albert was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 19, 1932, to Andrew R. Daniels and Anna Berger Daniels.
Al attended West Technical High School in Cleveland, where he was in the boys choir, and lettered in baseball and track. He also worked part time at the West Side Market to save up money to attend Fenn College after graduation. He attended only for one year, as the Korean conflict had started and he felt he should enlist. He signed up with the U.S. Air Forceand was stationed at Sampson Air Force Base and served as a staff sergeant/crew chief with tours of duty in the Far East, including Japan and Korea. While in the service, in Al’s free time, he played harmonica in the Harmonicats Trio, as well as sang solos whenever he had the opportunity to entertain. After four years serving his country, he went back to Fenn College, now Cleveland State University, to finish his studies in civil engineering.
The “music bug” in his soul creeped out to his class in music appreciation, where he met the love of his life, Annette Liscynski. He and Annette were also in the Fenn Choir, and again, Al had the opportunity to sing in college operettas, as well as fraternity “fun nights.” The music bug didn’t stop there, it went on to the Society For The Preservation of Barbershop Singing in America, where Al was a lead singer of the Cleveland Chorus after he and Annette married in 1958.
Al’s work career included cooperative jobs offered by Fenn College, as well as U. S. Steel, Mau Sherwood Supply and small design firms, ending up with 35 years as sales engineer and branch manager of the Cleveland Office of Dresser Industries. During those years, he traveled four states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New York.
The Daniels family includes four children, David (Heidi), of Lakewood, Colo., Christine Schroeder (Roberto), of Puerto Rico, Thomas (Missy), of Chicago, and Anthony (Teresa), of Gallipolis, Ohio. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Marie, Annika and Max Schroder, Keagen, Kamryn and Kyran Daniels, and Nai’a and Lily Daniels.
Albert was one of six children. He was preceded in death by sisters, Helene Burant, Barbara Repasky, Teresa Kehoe and Joanne Lupson. His surviving sister is Mary Ann Roberts, of Kansas; he also had many nieces and nephews.
Al and Annette loved cruises and traveling in general. They’ve visited New Zealand, China, Australia, Greece, Italy and the Caribbean Islands, as well as the western United States, where they have several relatives living. In retirement, Al and Annette moved to Seven Lakes West, in 1997, as Al loved golf, and wanted to be able to golf year round. They decided to downsize in 2020, and moved to Knollwood Village.
During Al’s retirement, he and Annette partnered in a few “add-on” jobs for a little education, as well as a little fun. One of the jobs was as coordinators for Elderhostel programs at San Pedro Center, in Winter Park, Fla., for 10 years. The other job was photographing guests at social events for the Out and About features page for The Pilot Newspaper for 16 years.
Al continued his music bug during those assignments. As he loved music, and the joy of singing, this is a song he loved to leave with acquaintances, and/or anyone who would listen. “This job is over. We sure had fun, but we must leave now, we’ve got to run …. So, goodbye to one and all. We’re glad we met you, we’ve had a ball,” to the tune of “O, Sole Mio.” Al will be remembered for this, and for his very pleasant and outgoing personality.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines on Thursday, April 13, at 9 a.m., with Father Kane officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC 28374.
