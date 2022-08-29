Albert L. Barbero

Albert Louis Barbero, Col. USAF (ret.), of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his home. He was 88 years old.
Albert was born in Haledon, N.J., on June 14, 1934, to Albert Barbero and Mary Lanza Barbero. Al graduated from Central High School in Paterson, N.J., attended Rutgers University on an ROTC scholarship for two years prior to his nomination to the United States Naval Academy. Upon graduation from the academy, in 1958, Al was commissioned a 2nd lietutenant in the United States Air Force. Over the next 26 years, Al served in a variety of flying and command and staff assignments as a radar navigator in B-52G, executive officer and navigator for the C-123 “Candlesticks” in Vietnam, with over 120 night combat missions and 470 combat hours, vice wing commander, 323d Flying Training Wing, Mather AFB, deputy military assistant to Secretary of the Air Force and as chief of Air Force Legislative Liaison Program Office. During his Air Force career, Al also attended Air Command and Staff College, NATO Defense College, George Washington University for his master’s in engineering and Auburn University, where he received a master’s in business administration.
Upon retirement from the Air Force in 1984, Al became the director of Washington operations for Sunstrand Aerospace Company in the Washington, D.C., office, working Air Force and Congressional issues for the company.
In 2001, Al and his wife, Mary, moved to Pinehurst, the retirement location he selected back in 1960 when they were stationed at Seymour Johnson AFB, Goldsboro. He sang with the Golf Capital Chorus and was a member of the Tin Whistles. Together they enjoyed the golf, atmosphere and friendliness of the community.
In 2006, after the sudden passing of his wife, Mary, of 48 years, he continued his time playing golf, enjoyed attending the Met Opera events shown at the Southern Pines Sunrise Theater, listening to the Carolina Philharmonic, embraced the time he shared with his children and grandchildren, attended Navy Football games to visit friends and classmates of “58 is Great,” passionately followed his beloved NY Yankees, and reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Flo Bitowf.
Albert is survived by his son, Col. U.S. Army (ret.) Michael P. Barbero and his wife, Vicki, of Pinehurst; his daughter, Tracey A. Pearson and her husband, Daniel, of Granite Bay, Calif; his grandchildren, Mary Graham and her husband, Kent, Michael Barbero II and Jonathan Pearson; and his great-grandchildren, Gunnar and Emersyn Graham.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst.
In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the American Diabetes Association.
