Alan D. Sessoms

Alan Dale Charlie Sessoms, 65, of High Falls, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at his residence.
A celebration of his homegoing will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Beulah Baptist Church, Bennett, with Dr. Neal Jackson officiating. This would have been his 66th birthday.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, at Beulah Baptist Church, Bennett, and other times at the residence.
Alan was a native of New Hanover County and a longtime resident of Moore County. He was a 1995 graduate of Gardner Webb College, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Alan started his law enforcement career at Candor Police Department. He retired as captain with the Robbins Police Department, and had served 30 years in law enforcement with the town of Robbins.
Alan was a volunteer firefighter on High Falls Fire Department and taught BLET at Moore, Montgomery Randolph Community College.
He lived a life of service. Alan served others at the church as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, security team leader and in numerous other ways. He was also a licensed foster parent and enjoyed providing respite care.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Tillman Sessoms; sisters, Patricia Sessoms and Dorothy Craven.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Hussey Sessoms, of the home; daughter, Morgan Gordon and husband, Jeremy, of Erect; son, Ethan Sessoms, of the home; sister, Barbara Seawell, of Carthage; brothers, Robert Sessoms and wife, Connie, of Ramseur, Ricky Sessoms and wife, Shelia, of Coleridge, James Sessoms and wife, Rhonda, of Haw River; brother-in-law, Henry Craven, of High Falls. He was known as Paw Paw to his beloved grandchildren, Nathanael Gordon, Samuel Gordon and Maelee Gordon.
The family wants to express a special thank-you to the caregivers of Davita Dialysis in Carthage, specifically, Ross, and FirstHealth Hospice caregivers, Janice and Kizzie.
Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, or Grace Haven Childrens Home, 8454 Howard Mill Rd., Bennett, NC 27208. While he was unable to serve as an organ donor he was an advocate and supporter of this act of service. The family would like to encourage others to consider giving the gift of life through organ donation.
