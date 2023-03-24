Alan Charles Langley passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Alan was born in the East End of London, on April 18, 1937, and grew up in the borough of Hackney during World War II with his younger brother, Kenny. Raised by his father, Charlie, a London fireman, and his mother Rose, a seamstress, Alan finished his formal education at Parmiter’s School in 1953. After his national service in the RAF, he went to work in the foreign banking division of Barclay’s Bank. Alan had a successful career in international finance. He moved to American Express international banking corporation from Barclay’s in 1969, opened American Express’s money market and foreign Exchange operations in Singapore in 1973, and then relocated to New York in 1976, to work in American Express’s U.S. foreign exchange. Alan retired as executive vice president and treasurer in 1993.
Upon his retirement, Alan and his family moved from New Jersey to Pinehurst in 1995. Alan enjoyed gardening and playing golf, volunteering with different local organizations, singing with the Golf Capital Chorus and playing tournament croquet.
Alan will always be remembered as a loving husband and caring father. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maggie; and his two sons, Matt (Lorraine) and Simon (Samantha).
A celebration of life reception will be held at Pinehurst Country Club on Thursday, March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made in Alan’s name to FirstHealth Hospice or Sandhills Children’s Center.
