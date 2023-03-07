Adolphus A. Cooper

Adolphus Arnold Cooper, born in Burnsville, on Sept. 18, 1929, went home to be with Jesus, peacefully, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, after being in Brian Center Nursing Care, in Columbia, S.C. for a very short time.
Arnold served four years in the United States Air Force. He owned a construction company and Arnold’s Donut Den, in Boone, in the 1970s. In 1977, Arnold moved to Morrisville, where he worked helping build the Shearon Harris nuclear plant in New Hill. He moved to Aberdeen, in 1983, where he worked civil service at Fort Bragg until he retired. In 2017, he moved to Gaston, S.C., to be near his daughter, Tina.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nina Culler Tucker Cooper, of Gaston, S.C.; a son, Jeffrey Cooper (Janet), of Killeen, Texas; daughter, Susan Cooper Clark, of Prattville, Ala., and grandchildren, Jason, Joshua, Jerod and Jennifer; daughter, Tina Cooper and partner, Pete Rodriguez, of Summerville, S.C., and grandchildren, Jacob and Ashton Smith; daughter, Pamela Tucker Moretz (Carter), of Boone, and grandchildren, Eric, Angie and Brandi. He is also survived by a multitude of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Bertha Robinson-Cooper; siblings, Mary Rachel Cooper Taylor, Pearl Cooper Kilpatrick, Charles Cooper and Ray Cooper; and a son, Jamie Tucker. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Margaret Idol Cooper.
His first love was Jesus Christ and then his wife and family. He was very active in church most of his life. He loved to read, especially the Bible. He also loved to sing and speak in church.
Services will be held at a later date at Mount Lawn Cemetery, in Boone.
