Adelaide Fullmer Johns, 97, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
She was born April 9, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Ray and Adelaide Milligan Fullmer.
Adelaide loved to sing and play hymns on the piano. She sang in church choirs for 32 years, mostly at The Village Chapel or Community Presbyterian Churches in Pinehurst. She was an avid golfer, excellent seamstress, loved to travel and was a Broadway musical enthusiast. She was also a member of Pinehurst Country Club.
Adelaide leaves to cherish her memory her children, Craig Johns (wife, Carol), Christine Johns and Mark Johns (wife, Linda); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. Johns, in 2002; her son, Scott Johns; sister, Dorothy Scott; brother, Robert Fullmer; and two grandchildren.
The family is planning a private memorial service.
FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care is a wonderful service when your loved ones and caregivers are in the last six months of their lives, both for the patient and the caregivers! In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be directed to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
