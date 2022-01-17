Adam S. Cameron

Adam Stanfield Cameron, 40, of New Bern, formerly of Sanford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Carolina East Hospital in New Bern.
Adam was born Jan. 23, 1981, in Lee County, to Thomas Stanfield Cameron and Dale Mason Cameron.
Adam was a very talented artist and carpenter. There was nothing that Adam could not do and he mastered everything that he set out to do. He was an avid car man and enjoyed time on his Harley Davidson and other “toys.”
Adam will forever be remembered as a family man who loved and cherished his son. He absolutely loved being a daddy, and loved the two most important women in his life.
He never took life too seriously and enjoyed having a good time.
He is survived by his father, Thomas Stanfield Cameron, of Sanford; his mother, Dale Mason Dickens, of Sanford; his fiancé, Pamela Chandler and his son that he adored, Abel Stone Cameron, both of New Bern; as well as a host of extended family.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford. A celebration of life service will take place at 3 p.m., following the visitation.
Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com.
Services entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
