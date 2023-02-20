Ada D. Futrell

Ada DeMott Futrell, a loving mother, grandmother, dedicated daycare operator and skilled homemaker, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born on March 10, 1932, in Danville, Va. to the late Richard Anderson Demott and Hattie Gaber DeMott.
Ada was a beloved wife to her husband, Roby Futrell, for 42 years until his passing. Together they raised a beautiful family and shared countless memories. Ada was an exceptional mother who always put the needs of her family first. Her dedication and selflessness were unwavering and her children were the center of her universe.
For 35 years, Ada operated a daycare where she nurtured and cared for countless children. Her passion for children was evident in the way she interacted with them and the joy she brought to their lives. Her commitment to her work and the impact she made on the children she cared for will not be forgotten.
Ada was also a skilled homemaker who turned home economics into an art form. Her attention to detail and ability to create a warm and inviting atmosphere in her home was unparalleled. She took pride in creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for her family and friends to gather and spend time together.
Ada is survived by her children, Nicky (Becky) Futrell, Andy (Cheryl) Futrell, Dona Ashby, Philip (Ellen) Futrell and Christopher (Amy) Futrell; a loving grandmother to, Randi (Aaron) Hebner, Elizabeth Futrell and Will Futrell; step-grandchildren, Chad and Corey Jones. Ada was blessed to have three great-grandchildren, Atlas Hebner, Maddie Jones and Jett Jones.
Ada will be remembered for her kind heart, loving spirit and waving dedication to her family and community. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and her legacy will continue to live on through her family and the countless lives she touched throughout her life.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ada Futrell to Disabled American Veterans or Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
