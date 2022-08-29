Five scholars were selected for The O’Neal School’s Signature Scholars Research Program.
Last spring, the program received eight applications. Five of those were accepted to the cohort and students were announced this fall, the beginning of their junior year.
Joining this year’s SSRP cohort are Caroline Acker, Luke Harper, Audrey Kim, Tylar Pastre and Rachel Wolff. They join seniors who are in their second year of the two-year program: Maxwell Epstein and Emma Grace Sager.
O’Neal launched the inaugural cohort of the Signature Scholars Research Program (SSRP) in the fall of 2021. It is a highly selective program for upperclassmen who are not only academically strong but also passionate about a specific subject area.
Applications for the program are submitted during students’ sophomore year. The two-year intensive study is directed by English Department Chair, Nicole Camastra. The first year as juniors, students take the Research Methodology and Philosophy course taught by Dr. Camastra, who guides their exploratory research. That same year, the scholars write an annotated bibliography and research proposal; they also identify experts on their research topic as credible sources and plan the schedule and phases of the project from beginning to end.
While working with a faculty mentor during their senior year, the scholars produce a 10,000-word research paper or portfolio/product of relative weight and value. They present and discuss their research before the school community and the public. Students who complete the program will earn a diploma with distinction from O’Neal.
O’Neal’s SSRP is intended to allow these exceptional students to engage in an intensive student-centered and inquiry-based study that will challenge them well beyond a normal college preparatory or Advanced Placement program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.