Put 2 cups flour in a deep bowl. Make well in center, add 3 large eggs, beaten, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon cold water and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Mix with hands until well blended. Gather into a ball, knead until smooth, 8-10 minutes, adding a little more flour if too sticky.
Divide dough into three balls. Roll each as thin as possible on lightly floured surface with floured rolling pin. Cut into strips, place on a clean towel to dry.
To cook, add noodles to boiling water and simmer 3-4 minutes. Fresh noodles cook quickly. Drain well in colander.
