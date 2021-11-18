The Whispering Pines Village Council paid tribute Tuesday to outgoing councilman and former mayor Bob Zschoche.
Zschoche was first elected to the council in 2005 and was appointed mayor by his fellow council members in 2007. After serving nearly a decade as mayor, he returned to his seat on the council in 2015.
He briefly served as mayor again following the resignation of Michelle Lexo in 2018. Alexa Roberts, current mayor of Whispering Pines, described Zschoche as “our most experienced council member.”
“Under Bob’s leadership and the councils that he worked with, this village has been through a lot of changes,” said Roberts, adding that the village has “grown by over 70 percent” since Zschoche was first sworn in. “He turned the village into a real village and gave us a real governing body.”
Zschoche decided not to seek re-election this year. His successor on the council will be Linda Vandercook, who won a four-year term with 24 percent of the vote in November’s municipal election.
Following a reception in his honor on Tuesday, Zschoche thanked the other members of the council and the village staff, who he said “have done a great job making Whispering Pines a really great place to live.”
“Congratulations to the newly elected and re-elected council members,” he said. “I am confident that you will continue to keep the village on track.”
