The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation is now accepting applications for its Community Progress Fund grant program. Grant amounts range from $20,000 – $30,000 per year for one or two years.
Sometimes, a local organization, idea, issue or project needs that extra boost at just the right time to continue to make progress toward an end goal. ZSR’s Community Progress Fund seeks to support local communities by making time-limited investments at key moments and is intended to build on existing momentum to help move an issue, idea or organization forward.
Preference will be given to areas of the state that have relatively higher needs and fewer resources, and the Foundation’s goal is to award a significant portion of grants to organizations that are run by and primarily serve people of color; therefore, ZSR strongly encourages applications from these organizations.
Earlier this year, Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust received a Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation grant to help with the organization's efforts to redevelop the Southern Pines Primary School, a former Rosenwald School.
“ZSR believes that meaningful change is generated at the local level, where community members use their experiences and connections to people and places to improve the world around them,” said Natalie Blake, ZSR Program Officer and co-lead of the Foundation’s Community-Based Strategy. “Our hope is to partner with organizations across the state to better understand each community’s unique assets and opportunities and ways in which ZSR can support community visions, plans and ideas to contribute to improving the lives of its residents.”
ZSR began accepting letters of intent on Oct. 1. The deadline to apply is Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. (noon). ZSR will contact selected applicants who will move to the next phase of the process. This includes ZSR staff scheduling in-person or virtual visits in these communities in Spring 2021 to learn more about their proposals.
Grant decisions will be made in May 2021.
For more information about ZSR’s Community Progress Fund, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit: https://www.zsr.org/community-progress.
