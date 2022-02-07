Early each year, the anticipation grows among members, families and staff at the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills wondering who will be named Youth of the Year. The Youth of the Year Program honors the nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed, and inspire.
This year three outstanding teens — Kanaiya Terry, Ja’Torian Medley, and Tamia McKinnon — will vie for the prestigious title of Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills’ Youth of the Year. . Each candidate has met the demanding criteria for the Youth of the Year awards, including active club involvement, academic success and community service. In addition, all have wonderful accomplishments to celebrate outside of the Club, from dance to sports to the honor roll.
Due to concerns from the spread of COVID, this year's Great Futures Youth of the Year Celebration will be held virtually once again. It will be livestreamed on Thursday, Feb. 17, starting at 6:30 p.m., via the event site at one.bidpal.net/greatfutures21. Elliotts on Linden is preparing a special meal for virtual attendees of this year’s Great Futures Celebration once again.
“Youth of the Year is a program that gives candidates a chance to feature the three Boys and Girls Club outcome areas of good character, healthy lifestyles and academic auccess,” according to Germann Bostic, director of the Baxter Teen Center. “It’s very special to see each candidate talk about their life, along with issues and obstacles that many of our young people face.”
The 2021 Youth of the Year, Ke’ Ziah Simpson, was honored last year in her second attempt to earn the title. She shared that “the experience showed me that I could go beyond the Club.” A Pinecrest junior, Simpson hopes to study sports medicine after graduation from high school.
The 2022 Youth of the Year winner receives a laptop courtesy of Duke Energy’s sponsorship of the event and will go on to contend for the North Carolina Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys and Girls Clubs of America. From there, the winner will contend for the title of Southeast Regional Youth of the Year and additional scholarship dollars. Six finalists will advance to vie for the title of Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year.
To support the great futures of youth in Moore County, you can reserve your delicious dinner from Elliotts online at one.bidpal.net/greatfutures21. Meals will be available for pick up from the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills’ Baxter Teen Center (160 Memorial Park Court, Southern Pines) between 4:15-6:15 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 17. Then, tune in for the Great Futures Celebration and announcement of the 2022 Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills Youth of the Year!
