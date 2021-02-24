Just like on a football field, players and coaches from the Sandhills Patriots youth football program were working as one unit toward a common goal on Saturday.
No helmets and shoulder pads were needed in this case as the more than 100 players and 15 coaches packaged 10,000 meals in assembly-line fashion inside New Covenant Fellowship Church in Carthage to follow through the organization’s mindset of aiding others.
“We want to continue to have the mindset of teaching and training young men to be good leaders with a service heart mindset,” said Patriots director Joel Potter. “There’s a lot of life lessons that got learned as far as the teamwork aspect. Again, teaching the kids that nothing happens without good hard work and effort, and a lot of heart put in behind it.”
The event was a part of Feed the Need, which provides prepackaged meals to those in need of food around the world. The bags were filled with rice, dehydrated vegetables and other sources of nutrients, then sealed and packed into boxes for the packing event.
Of the 10,000 meals that were packaged, 8,500 will be sent to Haiti, and 1,500 meals were saved for the local community and will be dispersed to the Boys and Girls Club and other charitable organizations, Potter said.
One box was filled with 40 bags. In total, a box would have 240 meal portions, which would be enough for one student to have meals for a year in Haiti.
The Sandhills Patriots sponsor three youth football teams for 9-, 11- and 13-year-old players. The program aims to complete two service projects per year, and this was the first of its kind.
In years past, the Patriots would use doughnut sales and other fundraising activities, and this event allowed for more than just dollars to be raised for the team.
“This particular service project was a fundraiser for our organization at the same time as a service project,” Potter said.
The program partnered with Champion Events from Alabama, which coordinated with Feed The Hunger to help raise funds for supplies for the event. Players were also responsible for raising funds through sponsorships that would pay for supplies and shipping for the boxes.
“They stepped up and were extremely excited about serving others once they got involved. They were a little skeptical up front, just because they had never seen anything done like this before,” Potter said. “I saw a genuine love in the kids' hearts for doing this.”
Potter said the plan is to do another packing event in November.
“The main lesson that we were trying to teach and that we explained to our boys was that everything is earned in life and nothing is given,” he said. “With that mindset, we need to be looking to serve others before ourselves.”
The Patriots will play a five-game spring football season starting April 3 after this past fall season was wiped out due to the pandemic.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
