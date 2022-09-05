Two elementary age children are in “very critical condition with multiple internal injuries” after a single vehicle accident on 15-501 near Partner Circle, Zaxby’s and Lane and Associates Family Dentistry around 8 a.m. on Labor Day.
Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron confirmed that an adult female, originally thought to be the mother of the children but is instead the grandmother, was driving and suffered a “medical emergency as a result of a pre-existing condition” and lost control of her vehicle. She is in stable condition.
Cameron said that all three had been removed from the vehicle upon emergency personnel arriving and “multiple good samaritans were assisting in performing CPR on the children.” He also noted that all three were believed to have been wearing seat belts and that there were no child safety seats in the car.
Cameron explained that when CPR is being performed, life flights are not possible, so multiple ambulances transported the three to Moore Regional where they remain.
Nicole Headen was just arriving for her shift at Zaxby’s across the street when the accident occured. She said, “I saw the people helping. I saw three cars stopped and I could see them all gathered around the one car that had the accident and then I looked again and saw them all gathered around the grassy area near the car. I really hope that everyone is ok. It happened so fast. I had just driven past there and nothing was there, then less than ten minutes later, it had already happened and people were helping. We heard the sirens coming right after that.”
Cameron confirmed that “Everyone involved went into action quickly and went above and beyond in attempting to get the three victims safely out of the car and providing the critical care that was needed.”
