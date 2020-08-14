A concussion from a rocket-propelled grenade blast didn’t stop John Grimesey from orchestrating multiple airstrikes and pulling an injured Special Forces soldier away from enemy fire during what started as a routine clearing operation in an Afghan village.
On May 25, 2013, Grimesey was a senior airman attached to the 21st Expeditionary Special Tactics Squadron, Combined Joint Special Operations Air Component-Afghanistan.
For his actions that day, Grimesey has been awarded the nation’s third highest honor for gallantry in combat.
“Today we’re here to honor a man who stood in the midst of adversity and danger, and in doing so started a chain reaction in the lives of those around him,” said Lt. Gen. James C. Slife, Commander, Air Force Special Operations Command, who awarded Grimesey the Silver Star on Friday in a ceremony at Pope Army Airfield.
“Character is demonstrated on and off the battlefield. You lead by example and inspire us to be courageous, to live with integrity, and to persevere beyond the setbacks of our present conditions. You show us how to stand in the face of challenge and adversity. We need men like you today; not just in the military, but in a world hungry for hope.”
MSgt. John Grimesey is currently flight chief for the 21st Special Tactics Squadron. He’s the son of Bob and Carol Grimesey of Carthage, and lives in Carthage with his wife Rebecca, a tactical sergeant in the Air Force.
Before Grimesey was presented with the Silver Star on Friday, Col. Alison Black, Vice Commander, 24th Special Operations Wing, Air Force Special Operations Command, narrated the events that thrust Grimesey into a series of life-or-death decisions.
Grimesey and his Special Forces team were partnered with an Afghan unit that day to investigate a Taliban training camp in Ghazni province but were separated early on. When their Afghan partners encountered Taliban fighters, the operators split up to try outmaneuvering the enemy.
From his post in the village center with the group’s intelligence sergeant, Grimesey learned that some of the Afghan fighters — including the commander — were trapped in a Taliban-controlled compound.
Grimesey moved his small team into position near the entrance of the compound. He had just enough time to peer into the courtyard, and determine that the Afghan commander had been killed, before he was dodging bullets from a Taliban fighter on the wall above him.
Though bullets hit the wall next to his head and between his legs, Grimesey was able to shoot and kill the insurgent with his weapon.
An explosion from a rocket-propelled grenade immediately afterward knocked him to the ground and destroyed one of his radios — but very few of his wits. Though concussed, Grimesey pulled an injured American soldier out of the line of fire, took cover, and continued to fire at the enemy with his personal weapon.
“When life’s hardest decisions are at our feet, when the future is uncertain and harsh, we go back to our character,” Black said.
From there, Grimesey called in multiple F-16 and AC-130 airstrikes, saving Afghan and American lives during an eight-hour firefight. He then went on to kill another insurgent while on a mission to recover the Afghan commander’s body.
Grimesey and his team killed a total of 31 enemy fighters. His Silver Star medal is an upgrade from a previously-awarded decoration.
“Sgt. Grimesey’s selfless valor in the face of the enemy directly saved U.S. and Afghan lives that day,” Black said. “It’s that kind of gallantry that we are here to honor: complete disregard for personal safety, pressing ahead under intense enemy fire, heroism of a high degree including risk of life.”
During Friday’s ceremony, Grimesey was also recognized for his actions during another battle in Afghanistan four years later.
He received the Bronze Star Medal, second oak leaf cluster with the “V” device for valor for his “quick and precise response” to an ambush in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan the night of July 20, 2017.
By then a technical sergeant, Grimesey was serving as a terminal attack controller with a joint special operations assault force of 107 United States special forces personnel and Afghan commandos. About 30 minutes after they set out on a valley clearance operation, the assault force came under machine gun, sniper and small arms fire.
Combining artillery suppression with airstrikes to continue the clearance mission and eliminate enemy positions, Grimesey also helped resupply friendly forces before moving to an overwatch position 450 feet further up the ridgeline.
Early the next morning, in response to another ambush, Grimesey produced target coordinates to drop a 500-lb bomb within 300 feet of his own position.
Over the course of the battle, Grimesey controlled 57 aircraft executing 65 total air-to-ground strikes, 34 danger close strikes, and safely integrating 123 indirect fire engagements. The Air Force credits his actions for killing 40 of the enemy and destroying 26 key enemy fighting positions.
Grimesey enlisted in the Air Force in 2008 after graduating from Virginia Tech. He has deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, and to Africa in support of Operation New Normal.
As operations flight chief of the 21st Special Tactics Squadron, he leads a flight tasked with synchronizing the efforts of all other flights and troops within the squadron in order to project Special Operations air-to-ground integration capabilities around the globe.
