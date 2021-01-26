Owners and participants in a countywide network of automated external defibrillator boxes may be due for a reminder to keep the devices at the ready after a man collapsed from cardiac arrest last month outside The Country Bookshop.
When shop employee Tracy Rush witnessed the Dec. 19 incident, she raced to the nearest AED box, located outside the Christian Book Store, only to find it empty.
As it so happens, the box had malfunctioned during a routine check and was being repaired that afternoon, said Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Ken Skipper.
Rush ran to the next nearest box, on the corner outside The Pilot’s office, but the machine seemed unresponsive. She worried the defibrillator had not been serviced recently.
When Rush returned to the store with the box, paramedics had already arrived and were helping the patient. An inspection later showed the AED outside The Pilot was working and had received routine maintenance.
“When you need to use it, you need to know it works,” Rush said. She suggested a sticker or note, including the date of the last inspection, could be pasted to show the device would operate.
Skipper said the department maintains a list of public access AED boxes in Southern Pines, and each is checked by the fire department on a quarterly basis. Boxes beep persistently if the battery in them is dying.
Even if a device’s lights are blinking red, the AED should still have enough juice to give two more shocks.
As a precaution, the fire department is now developing a map to be placed on each AED box, said Skipper. The graphic will depict other nearby machines, in the event that one is malfunctioning.
The boxes are the result of an effort begun almost 15 years ago in Moore County. HeartSafe Moore County included a group of community leaders committed to raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest.
Buddy Spong, the former head of the Moore County Red Cross, and other HeartSafe Initiative members spoke to N.C. legislators in 2008.
The group, formed the previous year, focused on convincing the public that AEDs were worth installing, especially in schools, despite a price-tag averaging anywhere from $800 to $2000.
Purchase and public distribution of AEDs was meant to increase survival rates for sudden cardiac arrest victims, or at least allow others to begin administering aid before first responders arrive.
The initiative spent over a decade fundraising and campaigning, setting a new precedent for public safety. Cardiac Science, a leading manufacturer of AEDs, named Moore County one of the first HeartSafe Communities in the state.
“Moore County was a great place to start an initiative like this,” Spong said. “Look at the county makeup: lots of older people who have gone through heart issues.”
The group of founding members were real “movers and shakers” in the community, said Deputy Director of Public Safety Scot Brooks, who served as the main point-person between the HeartSafe Initiative and the county government.
More than 300 AEDs are available in all public schools, public recreation areas, churches, businesses, and places where there are large groups of individuals gathered. Units were also put in police vehicles.
Although individual fire departments know where their respective boxes are, Moore County EMS maintains the only county-wide list of all AED locations. There is no central website for the public that has this information. Brooks said many AEDs are privately owned, such as the boxes in churches, so their location cannot be released. The process of contacting every owner and requesting permission to publicize their AEDs would take time and wouldn’t be worth the effort, considering a 911 dispatcher can direct a caller to the nearest AED, Brooks said.
Having quick access to a working AED may not have been enough to save the man outside The Country Bookshop’s life, but it wasn’t hard for Tracy Rush to imagine a situation in which it would’ve been. “Local businesses should know where they can find one in an emergency,” she said.
Brooks estimates that publicly available AEDs in areas like downtown SP are only activated around six times per year.
While that may not seem like a lot, each of those instances is a scenario in which an easily accessible defibrillator might make all the difference.
“EMS could be on the other side of town when you call,” Brooks explained. “You just never know.”
If a resident calls 911, a dispatcher will point them to the nearest machine.
To ask about AED registration, getting one of these machines in your building, or to check whether your device is working properly, email Brooks at sbrooks@moorecountync.org
Contact Mary Moore at (910) 692-7271 or mmoore@thepilot.com.
