Let’s see …. what do Matt Damon, Bruce Willis, Garth Brooks, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon have in common with King George VI, Barack Obama, Richard Nixon and George W. Bush?
They are all Girl Dads.
The concept originated with Kobe Bryant, who proclaimed: “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a Girl Dad.”
Before you could say T-shirt, baseball cap and bumper sticker the phrase was trumpeted by every father lacking a snips-snails-puppydog-tails offspring.
Sadly, Bryant and Gianna, the eldest of his four daughters, perished in a plane crash, in 2020. But the concept lives on, beyond the male-child pale.
No surprise that Girl Dad merchandise is a hot Father’s Day item, along with spin-offs: an army camouflage version, and one that proclaims Real Men Make Girls.
Seriously, how does Girl Dad-ing work? Must the teary-eyed father of the bride start by crashing Barbie tea parties?
….
Dustin Bonecutter smiles and nods knowingly. He qualifies with Lydia and Sophia, now 19 and 14. Dustin, a human resources manager, and his wife, Maggie, a PR/marketing guru, faced a decision when pregnant with Lydia. Maggie had a good job. Dustin wanted grad school, shifting his focus from environmental plant biology to human resources.
“Dustin had a strong female influence,” Maggie discovered, through his grandmother and stepmother more so than his younger sister.
Day care wasn’t an option. Neither parents had experience with newborns. The solution: Dustin would care for Lydia during the day while Maggie worked, then attend class after-hours.
“It wasn’t without struggles,” Maggie recalls. Role reversal left her feeling she had let Lydia down. Absolutely not. Dustin proved a natural Girl Dad.
“We had a routine,” Maggie says. “We were a team.” They would brief each other at the daily hand-off, then take turns during the wee hours.
“Was I scared? Not really,” Dustin says, falling back on trial and error, or instinct.
This arrangement lasted for 3 ½ years, during which Dustin graduated from “Mr. Mom” to Girl Dad/child care specialist. And cook. And chauffeur. And laundryman. He even mastered homemade baby food.
“Basically, I’m just a big kid,” Dustin says.
However, as an extrovert, he found being home alone difficult.
He admits to “moments,” like when Lydia threw a fit in a Target store and shoppers watched how Dustin would handle it. Then, the potty-training episodes when Daddy couldn’t demonstrate. Now, he laughs about accidentally dropping an F-bomb: “Lydia heard it and turned it into a song.”
Dustin’s recreational activities lean toward music (a gospel choir) and theater (recreating a radio broadcast at the Sunrise) rather than sports, which didn’t prevent Sophia from playing basketball, volleyball and softball.
“The guys I know who have boys play and roughhouse more,” Dustin observes. He roughhoused with the dog after a Pretty, Pretty Princess session.
“A male dog, to even out the testosterone,” Maggie adds.
Dustin did learn, regretfully, that girls can be mean. “Boys fight, hit, cry, then go back to being friends. Girls are more vindictive. I reinforce that no matter what the girls do I will always be their cheerleader.”
Dustin’s message, to his daughters, through words and actions: “You are beautiful, strong, smart. You are a good person.”
More important than coordinating outfits “I’ve tried, as a man, to be a good example of how a man should act.”
His only regret: “I didn’t spend as much time with Sophia,” who, nevertheless, offers the ultimate compliment: “My friends really like my parents.”
….
The learning curve becomes steeper when the eldest of five brothers ends up with three daughters.
“When I was 10 my parents finally adopted a girl,” says Dr. David Hipp, internal medicine specialist at Pinehurst Medical Clinic. “My mother wasn’t taking any more chances.”
The new baby sister stood out not only for her gender but for her race: Black. Decades ago interracial adoptions were unusual, even in Chicago. Besides, by then, he was firmly boy-oriented.
“We played lots of games and sports, we wrestled …”
Most of Hipp’s cousins were also boys. So 25 years ago the young doctor and his wife, Molly, also a physician, assumed their first would be male.
Surprise bordering shock plus delight greeted Natalie, followed in quick succession by Rebecca and Sylvia – all blonde, blue-eyed, beautiful, athletic, excelling in science which meant, Dad says, “I could help with their homework.”
He also changed diapers, gave baths, read stories but wasn’t a disciplinarian. “I’m easy-going, not confrontational.”
These young ladies became known as “The Hipp Girls.”
This weekend Sylvia, the youngest, graduates from Ivy League Dartmouth College.
Having three daughters in quick succession offers perks, Hipp discovered. After the first, the others “went along for the ride,” with the same clothes, toys and activities.
However, looking back, this Girl Dad doesn’t remember focusing on gender: “I was just so proud and happy that they were healthy.” He does recall that as toddlers the girls were sweet and super-cuddly. Later, they became more verbal, less physical than boys of the same age.
As a physician, Hipp notices continuing manifestations of close father-daughter relationships.
“Fathers have a special place in their heart for daughters,” he says. “I see it in my practice, when a daughter will bring her father (to medical appointments). You need to have a daughter who will come during an emergency. That’s how they repay you for the attention and love.”
As for role modeling, Hipp conveyed to his girls the importance of responsibility. “He taught them how to set up their finances,” Dr. Molly Hipp recalls. “They call him to fix a tire but for something emotional, they call me to unload.”
Impressive, but the details are even more so spoken by Natalie, the young woman who made David Hipp a Girl Dad: “He was there for us, for anything. He would catch our soccer games, read the textbook ahead of (homework) time. He’d play dress-up, help us make clay animals for a class project,” she recalls, enthusiastically. “When we were super-young and he was on call, we’d go to see him at the hospital, have family dinners in the cafeteria. They were just the best.”
Yet, she continues, the calm, steady demeanor her dad displays professionally helped pull them back from the dramas of little girlhood.
The Hipp Girls, all outstanding students, have scattered to jobs in different cities but their father isn’t finished being a Girl Dad. Over the years, he and Molly have fostered several girls, as well as hosting exchange students and school-age girls in need of a temporary home.
Surprisingly, Father’s Day isn’t a big deal at the Hipp house. “Maybe brunch,” Dad says, followed by, “I consider it a privilege to have three daughters, to watch them grow and develop as individuals, as people in the world. I thank my lucky stars because I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(1) comment
Why is this important? Children of either of the two (and only two) sexes need to grow up with their father and their mother, husband and wife. How things were for nearly everyone until
the left started destroying the nuclear family. The greater story is the negative impact on children who grow up without a father in their lives. The majority of the incarcerated fall in that category.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.