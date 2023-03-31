Southern Pines’ plan to convey about eight acres to the YMCA along Morganton Road has been derailed after town officials learned of legal complications that make such a deal untenable.
The Town Council announced its intention to convey the property — near the corner of Morganton Road and Henley Street — to the YMCA at its business meeting in March. But, the town recently discovered that the land was developed as a park through federal funding in the 1970s, and it came with restrictions.
“In 1974, the town accepted federal Land and Water Conservation funds of $30,000 in order to develop three park sites. One of those sites was the property that the current Town Council was interested in conveying to the YMCA,” Town Manager Reagan Parsons said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Approximately $17,500 in federal funding was used to construct the ballfields, restrooms, and associated improvements at the Armory Park site; the remainder was used in two other areas — Downtown Park and Pool Park.
“As we continued our due diligence work to formally convey the land, we learned that the federal restrictions associated with LWCF do not make this a viable site for the YMCA’s indoor recreation facility. In order to move forward, the town must be prepared to acquire another site that appraises for at least the current market value of Armory Park and then construct a new ballfield, restrooms and other improvements. Only then are we able to initiate a lengthy review process with the National Park Service to convey Armory Park to the YMCA, which comes with no guarantee of approval.”
The Town Council had planned to convey the property to the YMCA at its April 11 meeting, and the Y was prepared to construct a facility that would be open in 2027.
Southern Pines and YMCA officials say they are working to find another location suitable for an indoor facility.
“The Town Council and staff remain committed to partnering with the YMCA of the Sandhills to construct a facility in Southern Pines,” Mayor Carol Haney said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support the YMCA, as we know their presence will bring increased services and improved quality of life that are especially critical for low-income families.
“We are continuing to have conversations with the YMCA leaders, and they are open to evaluating other sites in Southern Pines. It is our hope that this is simply a temporary delay in the Town’s goal of welcoming the YMCA permanently to Southern Pines.”
Rick Houp, CEO of the YMCA of the Sandhills, wrote in an email to The Pilot about the organization’s intent and hope to work with Southern Pines, acknowledging that losing the property on Morganton Road is a “setback.”
“It’s like being called by a radio station and told, ‘you have just won a brand new Buick!’ Then a day later, you are called back and told, ‘we apologize, but we dialed your number by mistake,’” Houp wrote.
He said that the YMCA has been working “behind the scenes” for a year on its Southern Pines project. It’s set to launch the no-cost food program in partnership with the West Southern Pines Center this summer and “does not want to lose the momentum.”
“We have been re-assured by town administration that they are still very committed to bring a YMCA to Southern Pines,” Houp wrote. “It is my hope that they will soon call us back and say ‘remember that Buck we promised to give you? We have decided to give you a Cadillac instead.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.