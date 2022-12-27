The ‘20s are shaping up to be a busy and defining decade for Moore County, and 2022 has been no exception. Sports, politics, business, health care — it’s been a full year of headlines for all types of news.
Each year The Pilot’s newsroom staff takes a look back at the 10 most significant stories of the prior year. Like most “end of the year” lists, the selection process is low on science and high on personal judgment.
This year, it is somewhat of a misnomer to call these the “top 10” stories since there are, in fact, 11 entries that follow. For the first time in a few years, we had a tie, so rather than pick one over the other, we chose both.
We do not rank any of these stories as more important than the other. They’re all important to you — and us — for particular reasons.
And so, your Pilot news team brings you the top stories for 2022. Our annual feature on Moore County's biggest Newsmaker of the Year will appear later on thepilot.com and in Sunday's newspaper.
Rental Debate Divides Pinehurst
Pinehurst’s Village Council settled a yearlong debate over whether to ban, regulate or continue to ignore short-term rentals in the village with a compromise measure in late October.
For most of the year, a majority of village leaders sided with residents who worried about the rapid growth rate of short-term rental properties in residential neighborhoods. Their concerns centered on worries that the rentals would irrevocably alter the community, and opponents lobbied for an outright ban in Pinehurst’s residential areas.
But an equally committed group of residents and property owners formed in support of short-term rentals, calling them an asset to the area’s tourism industry and increasing the size and variety of accommodations for visitors.
Before the October compromise, the Village Council took intermediate steps earlier in the year, amending the municipal code to levy fines against short-term rental owners who allow their properties to host “unruly gatherings.” Threats of legal action in response to the potential for a ban, and the state Court of Appeals upholding challenges Wilmington’s registration system for short-term rentals, complicated considerations of a broader ruling.
Ultimately the Village Council decided in a split vote to effectively curtail the further development of short-term rentals in all residential-zoned areas. Current single-family home rentals are allowed to continue operating as “nonconforming uses.”
“This seems to be a solution that no one will be particularly happy with on either side,” Jack Farrell, a member of the village’s planning board, told the Village Council. “I guess the definition of a good solution is that no one is totally happy, so you may have succeeded in that respect.”
New short-term rentals will be allowed with a development permit in hotel and mixed-use areas. The village is now starting to issue nonconforming use certificates to existing short-term rentals that intend to continue operating. Short-term rental operators have until Oct. 27, 2023 to demonstrate a history of short-term rental use and obtain a permit. — Mary Kate Murphy
Pine Needles Hosts Fourth U.S. Women’s Open
Record books were rewritten at the 77th U.S. Women’s Open contested at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club June 2-5.
Minjee Lee, a 26-year-old Australian, won her second career major, and set the four-round cumulative strokes record at 271 over four balmy days in the Sandhills. Lee shared the lead entering Saturday’s third round with Mina Harigae, and used rounds of 67 and 71 to distance herself into the title and the record $1.8 million prize that came with it following the announcement of a presenting partnership with ProMedica in January.
Jason Gilroyed, who caddied for Cristie Kerr when she won the U.S. Open at Pine Needles in 2007, was on the bag for Lee as she calmly left the field in her wake. A three-putt on the 72nd hole proved one of the few mishaps in her game en route to a three-stroke win with a four-round total of 13 under par.
After three previous championships for the top women’s golfers came through the famed Southern Pines course, this year’s playing overflowed with emotion as the first without club matriarch Peggy Kirk Bell, and was the return to major championship golf for 1997 champion Annika Sorenstam. — Jonathan Bym
Conservatives Sweep School Elections
After two contentious years of activity on the Moore County Board of Education, a slate of newcomers handily swept the three seats up for re-election in November.
Kenneth Benway, Pauline Bruno and Shannon Davis aligned with the previous trio of GOP-endorsed school board candidates who ousted three incumbents in 2020.
Those three board members — David Hensley, Philip Holmes, and Robert Levy — spent the first half of their term as a minority bloc echoing national political rhetoric on the school board level. Over the last two years, they pressed for the board to discontinue mask mandates as soon as the state gave that authority to individual districts; spearheaded campaigns against the new state social studies curriculum; and supported the removal of library and classroom materials challenged as inappropriate for students.
Throughout their campaigns, the three new board members focused on academic backslide and discipline issues in the schools. Like many public school districts, Moore County Schools has struggled in both of those areas since students returned to school from virtual elearning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between then, Bruno and Benway captured 55 percent of the vote in the at-large race over opponents Rollie Sampson and Robin Calcutt. They replace Ed Dennison and Libby Carter, who served for 12 and seven years on the board respectively. Neither ran for re-election.
Davis is now representing the northern Moore County area after defeating incumbent Pam Thompson with 54 percent of the vote. — Mary Kate Murphy
Dempsey Retires as SCC President
John Dempsey spent 33 years at the helm of Sandhills Community College before announcing his retirement in August, making him by far the longest-serving community college president in North Carolina.
Only the second president in SCC history, Dempsey led the school during an era of exponential growth. The college’s Pinehurst campus has nearly doubled in size since he first took over in 1988, thanks in large part to a series of voter-supported bond measures.
The college’s coffers also grew under his watch. Larry Caddell, vice chair of SCC’s Board of Trustees, recently credited Dempsey with helping to boost the college’s foundation fund from $750,000 to its current balance of about $45 million.
In an interview following his retirement announcement, Dempsey reflected fondly on his three decades at SCC.
“It’s a lifetime of work. You never want to say you’re satisfied, but I’m pretty close to it,” he said. “The college has opened a lot of doors for a lot of people and has tried to reduce the social and economic imbalance in this country.”
Not that the 77-year-old won’t continue to be involved with SCC. In December, he was named president emeritus by the school’s Board of Trustees.
Brenda Jackson, former executive vice president of SCC, will serve as interim president while the trustees search for Dempsey’s long-term replacement. The search is expected to take at least six months. — Jaymie Baxley
USGA Taps Pinehurst for Second Doubleheader
The U.S. Golf Association’s announcement in January with its plan to heighten the purse amounts for the Women’s Open also included the announcement that Pinehurst will host, back-to-back, the U.S. Open and Women’s Open again in 2029.
The question that many USGA leaders said they have heard in the years since Pinehurst No. 2 first pulled off the doubleheader in 2014 was whether such a feat would occur again, and where.
The championships in 2014, won by Martin Kaymer and Michelle Wie, respectively, were widely praised for bringing more attention to golf generally and women’s golf specifically.
“As an American, I think of Pinehurst as home. When I’m there, I feel like I’m at the home of American golf,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said during the announcement. “I’m really excited as a fan to go back-to-back.”
Economic leaders believe that when the U.S. Opens are played back to back in June 2029 that the record spending of $230 million locally in 2014 could easily be surpassed.
“The resurgence in golf is the largest it has been since Tiger Woods came along. I would think a $300 million ballpark number would be safe to say overall,” said Phil Werz, president and CEO of Moore County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. — Jonathan Bym
Hall of Fame Returning to Pinehurst
More than 20 years after the World Golf Hall of Fame left its footprint behind the fourth green and the fifth tee of Pinehurst No. 2, representatives from the USGA, Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, and state lawmakers announced in July that the hall will return to the area in 2024.
The Hall of Fame, which opened in 1974, left for St. Augustine, Florida in 1998, due to a lack of attendance and financial support over time.
Its current location is suffering the same woes in Florida, but USGA CEO Mike Whan said the more than one million golfers that would pass its new home on the same property as Pinehurst’s Main Clubhouse could prevent that problem from happening again.
The Hall of Fame will occupy the second floor of the USGA Experience building, part of the Golf House Pinehurst now under construction on the resort grounds at N.C. 5 and Carolina Vista Drive.
Plans call for the hall to close next year in Florida and reopen in Pinehurst in 2024. Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held in conjunction with the 2024 U.S. Open and the back to back Opens at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2029.
Local lawmakers were influential in getting the $7 million in financial assistance added to the state budget to help defray costs for the Hall of Fame. — Jonathan Bym
Southern Pines Keeps Growing
Southern Pines kept on in 2022 like it did in 2021, with the approval of numerous apartment complexes and retail centers, much to the dismay of some residents unfamiliar with the pace of development.
Three developments were approved along Morganton Road this year, totaling more than 800 new apartment units: 269 units in the Morganton Park South complex, 300 units in Morganton Park North, 149 units at Murray Hill Apartments and 144 additional units to the Legends apartment complex.
Another complex called Patrick’s Pointe, located along U.S. 1 and five blocks from Broad Street, was approved for 266 units across several two- and three-story buildings.
On the retail side of growth, newly approved shopping centers will increase Southern Pines’ business by more than 250,000 square feet.
Morganton Park South will be the site of a Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy within the next few years. The Target itself will be 149,000 square feet — double the size of the Taylortown Harris Teeter. 20,000 square feet of mixed-use space at Morganton Park North will bring in a mix of retail, office space and dining opportunities.
Southern Residents have shared concerns about the unprecedented growth and impacts on traffic and property values. — Ana Risano
Traffic Circle Plans Remain Undecided
The state Department of Transportation’s planning for improvements to produce better traffic flow around the Pinehurst Traffic Circle is now technically behind schedule — but not irretrievably so — for a 2028 completion and funding in the state’s current decennial cycle.
Engineers presented a drastic proposal for reworking the interchange between U.S. 15-501, N.C. 2 and N.C. 211 to the Pinehurst Village Council in June. The proposed “continuous-flow intersection” is just the latest of more than a dozen concepts that have emerged since the state hired HNTB Corp. in 2014 to reimagine the Traffic Circle.
The circle now handles about 50,000 vehicles every day and is already overburdened during peak travel times. By 2045, 70,000 vehicles are expected to move through the circle daily.
Village leaders’ reception to proposals that would drastically alter that intersection, or complicate its navigation, has been lukewarm at best.
“When I see pictures with concrete and traffic lights in the middle of that Traffic Circle, it's like a knife in my heart,” Councilmember Lydia Boesch said in June. “I’m not really sold on what you're doing now because of all the concrete and the traffic lights that are going to go through that iconic circle.”
The state has programmed $52 million for traffic circle improvements in its 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program. Before construction can formally begin, the state will need up to a few years of lead time to buy up rights-of-way and move utility lines.
The window remaining until Pinehurst No. 2 hosts back-to-back men’s and women’s U.S. Open golf championships in 2029 leaves just enough time for the state to design and build significant improvements before the world comes to Moore County — if local leaders commit to a concept in the coming months. — Mary Kate Murphy
Community Center Begins to Take Root
The Southern Pines Housing and Land Trust bought the former Southern Pines Primary school after more than two years of legal battles.
The trust paid $685,000 for the entire campus on Carlisle Street, matching the appraised value, and brought to fruition the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business.
The center will include space for community gatherings, small businesses, a free health clinic and a museum to honor West Southern Pines' rich history as one of the first chartered African American towns in North Carolina.
The center is almost ready for occupancy — the last step is to finish installing emergency lighting and get approval from the fire marshal.
Vincent Gordon, chair of the housing trust, said they are in the process of hiring a full-time executive director and already have plans for the center in the new year — including a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and a partnership with the YMCA of Fayetteville. — Ana Risano
Impaired Players Inspire at First Adaptive Open
The world of golf became a little more inclusive when a new national championship for players with disabilities debuted in Pinehurst.
The United States Golf Association held its inaugural Adaptive Open, the organization’s 15th sanctioned championship, at Pinehurst No. 6 in July. Billed as a first-of-its-kind showcase for the world’s best disabled golfers, the event featured 96 contestants with different physical and Intellectual impairments.
It was an eclectic field, drawing players from 29 states and 12 countries. The youngest participant was 15. The oldest was 80.
They all showed admirable dedication to the game in the face of adversity. Even Tiger Woods took notice, tweeting, “We all should be inspired watching the #USAdaptiveOpen.”
Simon Lee, a 25-year-old player from Korea with autism, topped the men’s overall division. The women’s champion was Kim Moore, a 41-year-old golf coach at Western Michigan University who was born without her right foot.
The U.S. Adaptive Open will return to Pinehurst Resort in 2023. John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of championships for the USGA, said the organization hopes the event “inspires others in the industry to make the game and its competitions more welcoming to all.” — Jaymie Baxley
Boles Loses Reelection in Upset
In a primary contest prompted by legislative redistricting, longtime state Rep. Jamie Boles lost his seat in the House of Representatives to a fellow member of the General Assembly.
Boles, an Aberdeen funeral home owner who had represented House District 52 since 2008, was widely expected to fend off challenger Ben Moss, a freshman lawmaker from Richmond County who in 2020 became the first-ever Republican elected to represent District 66. Moss decided to run against Boles after District 52, which previously covered most of Moore County and none of Richmond, was redrawn to include all of Richmond and a southeastern portion of Moore.
Political observers predicted an easy victory for Boles. The John Locke Foundation, a conservative think tank, said he had a “distinct advantage” in the race because of the “higher population of primary voters in Moore County” compared with Richmond, where voters were more likely to recognize Moss’ name on the ballot.
Even Moss acknowledged that the odds were seemingly in his opponent’s favor.
“I’m an underdog,” he said in an interview before the May primary. “It’s like a David and Goliath story, but I don't mind being a David by any means.”
In an upset, Moss managed to usurp Boles with 53 percent of the vote. More than 2,260 of the 3,680 ballots cast for Moss came from Richmond County, where he was a county commissioner before running for state office.
While Boles was the top vote-getter in all of the redrawn district’s Moore County precincts, he received only 391 votes in Richmond County. That amounted to just under 15 percent of the Republican turnout in Richmond.
“He ran a great grassroots campaign and he outworked us in Richmond,” Boles later said of Moss. “I applaud their GOP for getting voters out on the primary and sticking with their candidate.”
Boles has not yet said if he plans to run again in 2024. — Jaymie Baxley
