Year in Review: The Top 10 Local News Stories of 2021

Each year The Pilot’s newsroom staff takes a look back at the 10 most significant stories of the prior year.
Like most “end of the year” lists, the selection process is low on science and high on personal judgment. Unlike last year, when this was the top 10 stories other than COVID-19, we included the coronavirus this year. While it continued to be a major story, it did not dominate Moore County news like it did the year before.
We do not rank any of these stories as more important than the other. They’re all important to you — and us — for particular reasons.
And so, your Pilot news team brings you the Top 10 Stories for 2021:
YEAR 2 OF COVID: VACCINES, MASK BATTLES
On Dec. 18, 2020, FirstHealth Intensive Care Unit nurse Lauren McDaniel became the first frontline health care worker in Moore County to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Over the next several months, as the supply of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines trickled and then surged in, residents flocked to vaccination clinics, drug stores and doctors’ offices to gain protection from the pandemic that has reshaped our lives.
As 2021 comes to a close, more than 54 percent of Moore County’s 100,000 residents had received the vaccine. But the virus had also infected close to 15,000 residents and been blamed for more than 260 deaths. Most of those deaths were among people over the age of 65.
COVID also continued to take its toll on daily life in Moore County, creating another year of adjustment. Some events resumed, others were rescheduled or canceled. While vaccination allowed students to return to school and spurred other businesses to return to near-normal conditions, COVID-created precautions such as face masks and social distancing continued to drive wedges in the community among residents. One’s vaccination status had grown to be an emblem of identity.
GROWTH, GROWTH, GROWTH
Continuing a trend, Southern Pines saw a large number of new applications for development of everything from apartments to shops to a craft whiskey distillery.
Town officials approved several new projects in 2021, the biggest of which was a new mixed-use project that will be built by the same company that developed the popular Streets at Southpoint in Durham.
The Southern Pines project, which will be located between Morganton Road and U.S. 15-501, is planned to include new shopping centers, offices and multifamily housing. The first phase, expected to break ground in coming months, is expected to include Moore County’s first Target store and possibly its first Publix grocery store.
That project comes on top of several other smaller developments approved.
Also, a major new apartment complex opened on U.S. 15-501 across from Pinecrest High School; large new buildings for Pinehurst Medical and Pinehurst Surgical Clinics neared completion; and the town approved plans for the American Whiskey Co. distilled spirits campus off U.S. 1 and Yadkin Road.
ATTENTION FALLS ON 2 RESIDENTS AFTER JAN. 6 RALLY
Fallout from the Jan. 6 protests in Washington, D.C. swept up two local residents: former Army Captain Emily Grace Rainey and newly elected School Board member David Hensley.
Rainey had assumed a prominent leadership role locally, opposing coronavirus restrictions in 2020 — she was arrested by Southern Pines police for tearing down police tape blocking a park. On Jan. 6, she helped lead a group of local citizens who took a bus to the rally.
Rainey was an active-duty U.S. Army captain at the time. Within a few days of the protest, Army officials confirmed they were investigating her participation in the event. Rainey retired from the Army a few months later and moved out of Moore County but remained involved in protests against coronavirus restrictions, especially in Moore County Schools.
Hensley gained national attention for remarks he made on Facebook related to the protest. Although he did not attend the D.C. event, he posted on then-Moore County Republican Party social media manager Steve Woodward’s personal Facebook page to bring back “severed ears” from the rally.
Hensley’s comment to Woodward: “Okay then, Kick some ass and come back with a collection of severed ears! Is that better?”
He said at the time the comment was intended as innocuous banter and “no one should read anything into that.”
TOURISM ECONOMY BOOMS
If there was a silver lining — or, rather, a gold lining — to the coronavirus pandemic in Moore County, it was the boom in tourism. Moore County resorts reported record numbers of visitors who played a record amount of golf and left behind millions of dollars for the economy.
Until this year, the local Convention and Visitors Bureau had never collected $1 million in room tax revenue in the first six months of a fiscal year. In 2021, they did it in the first four months of their fiscal year. The amount exceeded projections by over $336,000.
Resorts reported solid bookings, mostly from people driving in to play golf. Those visits translated into spending for everything from gasoline to meals in local restaurants.
“Overall, the destination is doing extremely well,” said Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW
Moore County Schools opened its new elementary schools for Southern Pines and Pinehurst, closing an arc that began in 2018 when voters approved debt to build them and a new elementary for Aberdeen Elementary. That school opened in 2020.
As the year closed, the school had closed deals to sell three of the four campuses made “surplus” by the new schools’ openings. Both Southern Pines and Aberdeen had separate schools for grades K-2 and grades 3-5.
In Aberdeen, after negotiations fell through with a private buyer, the town of Aberdeen agreed to buy the former Aberdeen Elementary campus for $900,000. However, a deal to sell the former Aberdeen Primary campus collapsed, sending the district back to Square One.
In Southern Pines, the district found a willing buyer for the old Southern Pines Elementary campus on May Street. The Moore Montessori Community School bought the property for more than $1.5 million.
Across town, the board finally sold the former Southern Pines Primary School on Carlisle Street for $685,000 to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust. The two had negotiated for the better part of two years, and lawsuits toward the end of the process sought to derail the deal, but the transaction finally closed earlier this month.
NEWLY ELECTED MEMBERS CHANGE BOARD DYNAMIC
The Moore County Board of Education finished 2020 with three new school board members who vowed they would not allow “business as usual” with the school district, and that would be the case for all of 2021.
Board members elected in 2020 — David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Bob Levy — quickly made it known they would question virtually every matter and be chief advocates for taxpayers and all Moore County residents during their time on the board.
Discord, disagreement, personal acrimony, name-calling and 4-3 votes became commonplace this year. At one point, Hensley and Levy on the radio jokingly equated positive school news to Nazi propaganda. School board meetings, once staid affairs usually lasting a couple of hours, turned into daylong debates over myriad issues.
Chief disputes focused on pandemic protocols; Critical Race Theory; the use of student surveys and the company that aggregates and analyzes data; social studies standards and whether the county should follow state requirements; and budget issues.
Central to the discord were the public comment periods of monthly board meetings, at which dozens of parents routinely turned out to criticize the management of the four “legacy” school board members.
PIK ‘N PIG REBUILD UNDERWAY AFTER FIRE
Pik ’N Pig, a Carthage landmark that has for years greeted visiting pilots at Gilliam-McConnell Airfield, was heavily damaged by a fire on the last Sunday in May. The fire broke out in the early morning hours. A man staying at a nearby RV park spotted the blaze around 3:30 a.m. May 30.
Virtually the entire building was gutted in the fire. The popular barbecue restaurant was opened 14 years ago by Ashley Sheppard and his mother Janie Sheppard. Its runway-adjacent location gave the fly-in restaurant a loyal following among amateur pilots and professional airmen alike.
Roland Gilliam, a general contractor who owns the Pik N Pig building and founded the surrounding Gilliam-McConnell Airfield that carries his name, was ready to rebuild within days.
Construction is now well underway and a spring opening is expected.
VILLAGE APPROVES SECOND USGA HQ, RESORT HOTEL
The Village of Pinehurst spent the first half of 2021 reviewing and, ultimately, approving plans for the new USGA “Golfhouse Pinehurst” headquarters and a new boutique hotel the Pinehurst Resort requested, in part, to handle USGA needs.
The USGA intends to open this second headquarters in 2023 near the small Carolina Vista traffic circle on property the resort owns. The Village Council approved a rezoning for the project in July. The USGA plans involve a pair of two-story buildings totaling just over 40,000 square feet: a combination welcome center and museum as well as a testing facility for golf equipment. Other offices would be there as well.
The more challenging project for the village involved The Lodge, a small hotel the resort wants to build overlooking its Cradle short course. The council approved a rezoning for that project in June, but not before extensive review of concerns such as the building’s height and parking needs for the resort.
Both buildings should be open in time for the next U.S. Open in 2024, but some Pinehurst officials and residents expressed concerns that the projects could lead to more traffic and growth impacts than the village can handle.
PROFANITY-LADEN VOICEMAIL RELEASED AFTER TWO MONTHS
Moore County Schools last month released a recording of the voicemail that had spurred heightened security at school board meetings since mid-September.
The profanity-laden 44-second call was first disclosed on Sept. 10, the day a human resources employee reported it. It had been left around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, but wasn’t discovered until two days later.
The voice message spurred a hasty relocation of the school board’s Sept. 13 regular meeting from West Pine Elementary to the district’s central office. At the time, district officials described it as a “particular concern” and “credible threat,” but said there was no perceived danger to students, staff or visitors at any Moore County school.
The caller objected to ongoing school mask mandates and devolved into profane threats.
The threat led to school officials increasing security at subsequent school board meetings, including the use of metal detectors and more school police officers at meetings.
School officials also decided to return to board policy of holding meetings exclusively in the district’s Carthage board room rather than holding meetings at larger school auditoriums because of the security concerns. Board members David Hensley and Robert Levy decried that decision, saying the real motivation was to limit attendance of speakers critical of the school board.
SUPERINTENDENT GRIMESEY TO RETIRE
In October, Moore County Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey announced he would retire and leave his position at the end of January.
“I am among a rapidly shrinking number of people in my profession who have served for over 38 years,” said Grimesey, who had a long career in Virginia public schools before coming to Moore County. “The time has come for me to allow a younger person to provide the energetic and imaginative leadership that our Moore County Schools students and staff members deserve."
A passionate leader unafraid to show his emotions from time to time, Grimesey will retire from a district fundamentally changed under his leadership. Under his seven-year tenure, Moore County Schools built four new elementary schools — one to accommodate growth and three others to replace deteriorated and out-grown campuses in Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines — and completed a major renovation and expansion of North Moore High School.
But the district also did not shy away from controversial steps, such as ending popular programs to save money and redrawing attendance lines to balance out school populations. The latter, though affecting a small percentage of students, angered a number of parents.
The school board named Associate Superintendent Tim Locklair as the interim superintendent. It also hired the N.C. School Boards Association to help lead a search for a new superintendent.
