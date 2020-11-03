The Moore County Board of Education is preparing to open bidding to buyers interested in purchasing the old Aberdeen Primary School campus.
During a work session held remotely and streamed on YouTube Monday, school board members discussed the proposed starting bid of $120,000.
That’s well below the appraised value of the six-acre Keyser Street campus just off of N.C. 211. The school, with original buildings dating to 1949, was one of the most run-down in operation before it closed this past spring. An appraisal that the school board commissioned in late 2019 returned a $635,000 estimate on the campus’ value.
Students are now being served in the new Aberdeen Elementary School off of N.C. 5.
Moore County Schools’ surplus building sales, including the old Aberdeen Elementary on U.S. 1, are being handled by the Raleigh-Durham office of Lee and Associates, a national commercial real estate brokerage.
The board is in the process of finalizing the sale of the old Aberdeen Elementary to Pathfinder Investment Management, LLC and is expected to approve a contract on Monday. That sale, for $1.5 million, is contingent upon the buyer’s development plans being approved by the town of Aberdeen within six months.
The $120,000 proposed starting bid for Aberdeen Primary is based on an offer from the Pinecrest Wrestling Club, an independent youth organization identified by the district’s agents. If authorized by the school board, Moore County Schools staff will seek higher offers before recommending that the board consider a sale.
“There is no obligation on the part of the board to accept this offer,” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “The school board has the authority to determine the fair market value, so you can look at the appraisal, then you can look at the reality of weighing what it is you’ll have before you next month as opposed to now, then render that determination, but you do so without any obligation whatsoever.”
By comparison, the schools spent almost $200,000 on repairs to Aberdeen Primary’s buildings in 2017 after the county approved an emergency allocation to improve conditions there for the time they would remain in use.
Originally the district planned to have buyers for both Aberdeen campuses lined up this past summer, so ownership could be transferred soon after students left the building. But the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the process.
“The pandemic hit and it created a hiccup in the industry for loans and financing, so we put a hold on trying to aggressively market the properties until we could figure out where everything was going to settle,” said John Birath, Moore County Schools’ director for operations.
“We anticipate the potential buyer is in a good position, they have financing available and ready.”
Birath said that the $120,000 offer might be considered, despite being far less than the appraised value, because that value was based on a potential use that the property may not in fact be suitable for.
“They identified the highest and best use of the property to be a multifamily development,” said Birath. “The zoning for the site does permit two adjoining units, such as if you did two townhouses adjoined together.”
But buyers interested in clearing the site and developing it as affordable housing have been turned off by the distance from amenities like grocery stores, pharmacies and other shopping. In the case of the Aberdeen Primary campus, it’s too far from a commercial area for development there to qualify for federally subsidized financing administered through the N.C. Housing Finance Agency.
“As soon as that was discovered, all of the potential developers fell off of interest in the property,” said Birath. “They determined it was not feasible to develop the property in any manner without having availability of the subsidization from the NCHFA.”
Board member Helena Wallin-Miller asked if there’s any likelihood that the site could practically be developed for residential use other than low-income housing. But Birath said that the cost of demolishing the existing buildings would likely prove cost-prohibitive relative to the value of new homes in that area.
If the school board elects to proceed next week, the offer from Pinecrest Wrestling Club will be subject to the upset bid process. The schools will advertise the property so that other interested buyers can offer a higher figure.
As with the Aberdeen Elementary campus, the schools will continue to publicize the highest bidder after each round of bidding until a bid goes 10 days without being challenged.
Grimesey said that the schools may advertise Aberdeen Primary organically in addition to using traditional real estate channels.
“Given the price of this being so low, we may consider some traditional ways (of advertising),” he said. “It’s a relatively low price and one where we may be able to get some interest from other 501(c)(3)s once they see what that price is.”
Though the school board can accept the winner of the upset bid process once it’s complete, they can also elect not to. But Grimesey advised board members on Monday not to plan on holding on to the property for long.
“If we don’t have enough money to maintain our existing properties where we are educating children, I certainly will not be recommending a whole lot of investment in these properties where we are not educating children. We’ve already received some feedback from citizens in the Aberdeen community of the growing unsightliness of these properties,” he said.
“Under no circumstances do we have the staffing to maintain these properties, nor the money to do so.”
