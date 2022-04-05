The Whispering Pines Village Council will hold a public hearing later this month to get feedback on changes to its Land Development Ordinance.
The changes pertain to what are termed quasi-judicial functions of the Village Council and the Planning and Zoning Board serving as the Board of Adjustment. These rules govern how the boards hear and consider evidence in development matters.
Residents may submit written comments to the village clerk by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13.
Additional details and associated documents are available for review through the clerk’s office. The proposed amendments to the development ordinance submitted for public comment have not yet been reviewed or discussed by the village council.
The council is also expected at the meeting to schedule further discussion about the placement and screening for the storage of boats, travel trailers and utility trailers. Discussion on the issue began March 23 on the new screening rules or whether the village should simply end storage of large utility trailers altogether. Council members are expected on April 13 to set a date for continuing discussion.
The council meeting will be held at Village Hall, 10 Pine Ridge Drive.
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
