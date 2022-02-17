When the clock struck 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Whispering Pines Village Council began its general meeting that felt more like a celebration.
The general theme of the meeting was the financial decision-making of the council and its predecessors over the years. With an approval to the budget for additional audit funding, the village secures the current auditor who brings a heightened level of expertise indicative of what similar municipalities in the state are accustomed to.
Next, the council’s approval of the village’s Fund Balance Policy was a combination of adding language that Village Manager Rich Lambdin termed “consistent and easier to understand to our taxpayers” and making the fiscal holdings, similar to a savings account, easier to access while heeding the state’s guidelines. Even the approval of the latest revision of the village’s Land Development Ordinance included a conversation that took into account the undue burden and cost to the taxpayer.
What brought real cheers from the audience and council was the approval of an amendment to pay off the purchase of 10 Hardee Lane, the location of the future 20-acre park.
Lambdin listed the benefits, saying, “We will save $5,000 this year, free up our debt service by $68,000 in 2023, and our unassigned fund will still have almost 4 percent more than the Local Government Commission requires.” The payoff was made on Thursday, and the property is officially paid in full, Lambdin said.
The village spent $350,000 to buy the land from the Bibey family in 2019.
Longtime village resident Joan Bruno, a regular meeting attendee, thanked the council for the financial tactics that allow the village to own the property before construction begins. Council member Alexa Roberts agreed, adding a “thank you” to the village residents for their role in this accomplishment through their property taxes and sales tax spending.
The council also continued its quest to clean up the language of its various rules and regulations, bringing “clarity to all of our official documents so that we are consistent and transparent across the board,” Lambdin said.
Both Councilwoman Alexa Roberts and Councilwoman Linda Vandercook complimented the work put into this undertaking.
“The removal of these loopholes allows our staff to serve our village more effectively,” Roberts said.
Said Vandercook: “The clarity we are adding is greatly appreciated.”
In other actions Wednesday, the council also approved an annexation agreement with Vass regarding a small parcel of land bordering both municipalities. It also set a tentative date of March 9 at 6 p.m. to honor the Cox family and Mike Boyle, village residents responsible for a recent heroic water rescue on Thagard Lake.
(1) comment
I love it all, but I think it’s missing a splash pad!!!
