The Whispering Pines Village Council began its meeting Wednesday with a ceremony of sorts, officially recognizing four local residents who carried out a water rescue several weeks ago.
Village Manager and Fire Chief Rich Lambdin read a proclamation of recognition to the water rescue heroes, Mike Boyle and Angie, Gary, and Garrett Cox. As each of the Whispering Pines residents came to accept their awards, Mayor Glenn Bernhard shook their hands with rounds of applause and smiles from both the council members and the audience.
The four sprung into action last month when two visitors paddling a canoe on Thagard Lake during a cold, stormy morning overturned and struggled to stay afloat. While Angie Cox called 911, Gary and son Garrett paddled out to grab the pair flailing in the water. Boyle paddled out as well to help pull all of them to shore.
Council members then moved into the bulk of their agenda, approving what they had vetted in a work session earlier this month.
Budget amendments included a slight maintenance increase for the village’s fire department vehicles, an insurance increase due to a rise in premiums and a retainer fee for an architect design for an addition to the Public Works Building due to growth in the village and staff.
Once design is completed, a scope of work will be presented and the village will go out for bids on the work.
Mayor Glenn Bernhard, reflecting on the lessons learned from these amendments said, “We can all learn from our mistakes. We need to study them after the fact. We don’t need to get a PhD in them, but we should learn from them going forward.”
Finally, the council’s focus on giving greater clarity to official village documents continued. Lambdin reported on a focus group’s decisions regarding the upcoming customer satisfaction survey; a decision to approve the wording of the screening standards in the Land Development Ordinance; the addition of attendance and qualifications onto the volunteer application — and the deletion of seniority; and the simplification of the roles of alternate members.
Ending the meeting, both Councilman Andy Conway and Police Chief Jason Graham detail their findings regarding an ongoing series of identity theft and fraud cases across the area.
“This is not just Whispering Pines, Moore County, North Carolina, or the US — it’s global, and growing exponentially by the day,” said Conway, a major with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Graham said the department also has information available for all affected Moore County residents on the department’s website and social media, as well as at the department on how to prevent fraud going forward.
“We would be more than happy to help our fellow municipalities and citizens as much as we can,” he said.
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.