In a long work session for the Village of Whispering Pines Council Wednesday, members covered a variety of issues, including a sales tax update, two budget amendments and the potential construction or renovation of facility structures.
Village Manager Rich Lambdin began the meeting by sharing a mid-year update on collection of local sales tax revenue. The village expects collections to far outpace original projections.
So far for the first six months of the fiscal year, Whispering Pines has received just over $801,000 in sales tax revenue. The village budgeted to net $1.1 million for the entire year, so at the current rate, it could see final revenues come in closer to $1.6 million.
The extra revenue could help with two budget increase amendments Lambdin presented. The first involved maintenance for its fire department vehicles. The village budgeted $16,000 for maintenance but will need about another $11,000 due to some unexpected repairs.
The good news, though, is that the village received $11,000 more when it recently sold a used fire truck, so the two balanced out neatly.
The second budget increase involved unforeseen increases to insurance premiums for village employees.
Next, with the much-needed addition of two staff members last year, the annual insurance premiums increased. When the budget was established last fiscal year, the significant premium increase was not considered. Council member Pam Harris observed that this increase is what similarly happens with personal premiums when family or property are added. The village plans to add about $7,000 from its “unassigned” budget balance to cover the higher cost.
In anticipation of the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2022-23, the first discussions of facility structures began. In what will likely be a conversation for many upcoming meetings, discussion over existing buildings covered everything from demolishing, repurposing, recycling, renovating, rehabilitating to building.
One of the most pressing parts of the conversation was the need for more space in the Public Works buildings to accommodate the crowding of both the workers and the equipment.
Finally, the council’s focus on giving greater clarity to official village documents included condensing the village’s upcoming customer satisfaction survey into questions and length.
The council also dismissed a request to consider making it more difficult for a council to “rescind” something done by a previous council. As longtime villager and former councilman Bob Zschoche said to the council, “Trying to control the future is futile and if you do make this amendment, the next council that comes around can just rescind the language of the rescindment.”
The next Village Council meeting is Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m.
Note: Bob Zschoche was incorrectly named Bob Schroeder in the print edition.
