Retired Army Sgt. Joseph Bartel and his family were welcomed to the Winds Way Farm subdivision in Aberdeen on Monday with a very patriotic housewarming party.
A massive American flag dangled from the raised ladder of a fire engine in front of their new home. Country singer Lee Greenwood performed his 1984 hit “God Bless the USA” on the lawn. A bird handler walked around the property with a bald eagle perched on her arm.
It was a humbling experience for Bartel, who is the first recipient of 10 homes being built for wounded veterans across North Carolina through a partnership between Bass Pro Shops and the nonprofit Helping a Hero.
“I’m kind of speechless,” Bartel said during Monday’s event, which was attended by more than 100 people. “I want to thank all of you guys standing out here in the cold just for me. This is an awesome community. I really thank you for your support, and I hope to get to know all of you eventually in the future.”
Bartel lost his leg in a mine explosion while deployed to Iraq, forcing him to retire from the Army. His new wheelchair-accessible home is outfitted with “wider doors, a roll-in shower, a roll-under sink, an adapted toilet area and other safety features,” according to a news release.
The 3,300 square-foot home was designed by Helping a Hero and built by Caviness Land Development of Pinehurst. Construction began following a groundbreaking ceremony in August.
Several local dignitaries who attended that ceremony returned Monday to see the finished home, which Bartel will share with his wife and their children. District Attorney Mike Hardin, Sheriff Ronnie Fields, state Rep. Jamie Boles and Sen. Tom McInnis were among the many well-wishers gathered in the 700 block of Winds Way.
Johnny Morris, the Bass Pro Shops founder whose donation funded the home’s construction, was also on hand. Addressing the audience, Morris said the event was a reminder that “we live in the greatest land on earth.”
“There’s no place like America, and today’s like what America is all about,” he said. “Sgt. Bartel, you and your family, all of the veterans here — we can never, ever do enough to repay you, to salute you and to say thank you for giving us our freedoms and protecting our freedoms, and the opportunity we have just to be here today.
“Every day we wake up in this land of opportunity, we salute America and we salute you. God bless you.”
