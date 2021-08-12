It’s been 75 years since Bill Hipple flew a B-24. Nicknamed the Liberator, these long-range heavy bombers were used extensively by the U.S. during World War II.
The last living veteran of his 10-man crew, the Pinehurst resident will celebrate his 103rd birthday on Friday surrounded by his family.
“We got hit a lot. One time I heard the anti-aircraft flak coming and it struck right above my head. Thank goodness, I nor my crew ever sustained a personal hit, but the plane got hit. Yes, indeed,” Hipple recalls.
Growing up in rural Pennsylvania where his father sold International Harvester farming equipment, the future pilot said his childhood was mostly eventful except for an ill-timed case of appendicitis during a hunting trip.
Hipple graduated from Penn State University in 1940 with a degree in metallurgy and went to work at American Steel and Wire, a division of U.S. Steel, then later for Bendix Aviation Corporation in Philadelphia. The company manufactured aircraft parts which Hipple said piqued his interest in flying.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1943. After completing basic flight school he requested assignment to a four-engine plane.
“It was more like a passenger plane,” Hipple says, chuckling that he was already thinking ahead to a post-war career as a commercial pilot. “I wasn’t of that fighter pilot attitude.”
With a 110-foot wingspan and a bulky fuselage, the B-24 also earned the nickname of Flying Boxcar. Hipple flew with the 451st Bombardment Group, which was activated on May 1, 1943. Its primary role was to attack strategic sites like oil refineries, aircraft factories and bridges.
“We would fly up over the Alps targeting German facilities, but not all of those facilities were necessarily in Germany.”
In total, Hipple flew 19 missions in Austria, Italy and Germany carrying bombs up to 1,000-pounders.
Following the war, Hipple took a job with Ajax Magnethermic Corp., where he spent the remainder of his career handling specialized metals used for electrical equipment, induction heating and melting.
He married in 1945 and Hipple and his late wife, Sally, raised three children. In the late 1980s, they looked to retire in Moore County.
“We had very good friends who lived in Whispering Pines. When we would travel south, usually to Florida, we would stop and see them. Finally it got so they would say, why don’t you just come stay with us?”
“So that is what we did,” he smiles, noting they first purchased a home in Seven Lakes and then later moved to Middleton Place in Southern Pines.
Sally died in 1994 but her photos and those of their children and grandchildren decorate Hipple’s tidy home in the Quail Haven retirement community where he settled 15 years ago.
“Bill is one of the nicest people that you’ll ever meet. He is always thinking about others,” said Richard Coker, a retired Army Lt. Colonel and fellow resident at Quail Haven.
The two men met playing BINGO but Coker said it took a few years before he was “elevated to the table” where he could sit with Hipple at games.
“Of course, he outranks me,” laughs Hipple, discharged from service long ago as an Air Force Captain.
Bill is a wonderful guy. He kept trying to get us to move to Quail Haven. Maybe some day I will end up there. It appealed to us except for our dogs who needed their fenced yard, and not having garages for cars. A long time ago he played golf with my husband, who recently passed away.
