Community members are being asked for more input on the potential development of a 20-acre tract on Morganton Road, as part of an effort to revitalize West Southern Pines.
The Morganton Road Development Finance Initiative (DFI) Project began a year ago, working with local residents on ideas for the site, which sits at the corner of South Henley Street and Morganton Road.
“This next round of engagement will focus on determining how well conceptual plans developed by DFI and neighboring concepts meet these interests,” the town said in a news release. Consultants with DFI will lead discussions.
DFI is a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government-sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for projects.
The town-owned tract was identified as a key opportunity by DFI two years ago as part of the town’s revitalization efforts in West Southern Pines. Located near Armory Park and the intersection of South Henley Street and Morganton Road, it is valued at approximately $13.2 million, according to county tax records.
Town officials have said previously that the YMCA organization has shown interest in the property and were “extremely interested in moving forward” with possibly developing a new facility on a portion of the 20-acre tract.
DFI’s role is to help guide the planning process and structure the public-private partnership to ensure the interests align with what the community wants. Last year, Southern Pines residents were asked to give input on the project during a public meeting which attracted over 100 residents.
The 2021 meeting drew mixed reactions from West Southern Pines residents, with some expressing concerns that West Southern Pines is changing quickly and has already attracted development interests that have displaced Black property owners.
The first of two workshops took place this past weekend and was recorded and uploaded to the town’s Youtube channel. The second workshop, featuring the same content, will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Douglass Community Center.
