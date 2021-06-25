A Lillington construction worker is accused of defrauding both his employer and a client in Moore County.
Tracy Edward Byrd, 38, was the project manager for a Durham company that had been hired in August 2020 to do restoration work at a home in Whispering Pines. But the work was never completed, according to Lt. Randy Dozier of the Whispering Pines Police Department.
In a news release, Dozier said Byrd received nearly $10,900 from the company and the homeowner. He was arrested on June 17 in Harnett County.
Byrd is charged with three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of felony embezzlement. He is also charged with failing to work after receiving payment, a misdemeanor offense.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30 in Moore County.
