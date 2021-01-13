Construction work is underway for a new phase of development at the Brownstones on Bennett townhomes near downtown Southern Pines. Eight new homes are scheduled to be built over the next year.
The property along South Bennett Street, at West Wisconsin Avenue and West Illinois Avenue, was originally subdivided in 2015 to accommodate 25 townhouses. To date, 14 have been constructed.
In September, Fayetteville-based developer McKee Homes purchased several unfinished lots and has since begun construction.
The exterior design of the new phase within Brownstones on Bennett are different from the original plans, but they satisfy the town’s architectural requirements. Plans call for three-story townhouses in two different floor plans for the three or four-bedroom townhouses, ranging in size from 2,208 to 2,420 square feet.
Billy Howell of McKee Homes said there will be a “separation of style” between the townhouse phases. The newer homes feature a more traditional residential townhouse style and less brickwork than the original mure urban-looking Brownstone on Bennett townhouses. McKee Homes has also developed single-family homes in Legacy Lakes and Sandy Springs in Aberdeen, and Eagle Point in Mid South Club in Southern Pines, but this is the company’s first local townhouse project.
Work began in November and three new homes, including a sales model, are scheduled for completion by May. In total, 11 new units will be constructed by McKee Homes.
“We designed and redesigned this product. We feel what we are putting forward will be a success for that area,” Howell said. “Obviously being downtown Southern Pines, this is a perfect location.”
Howell noted the company sells to a lot of military families who are attracted to new construction and low-maintenance properties.
“With townhomes, you have less yard maintenance and exterior-wise nothing to keep up with much. Military buyers appreciate having less to do especially if a spouse is being deployed or being stationed away,” he said. “These homes offer maintenance-free living but also have big beautiful covered patios and lots of outdoor living space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.