The southwest wall of Harbour Place, in downtown Southern Pines, will soon be transformed with artwork developed through the Arts Council of Moore County’s Mural Program.
The Southern Pines Town Council unanimously approved the mural at Tuesday’s business meeting, exempting it from the town’s sign regulations. The approval came after two years of discussions.
Steve Harbour, owner of the building at 305 South East Broad Street that houses Scott’s Table, Sunny Side Up Tanning & Boutique and other small businesses, said he was excited for the mural to come to fruition with support of town staff and the arts council. It was a long process, he said, adding that he was happy to go through the proper channels and do it right.
“I want to celebrate the area,” Harbour said. “I’ve always thought it was such a beautiful place. … I hope that it's something to continue to bring people to the area to see what we see — that Southern Pines is a beautiful place.”
The mural is an original creation by artist Nick Napoletano, who said in a statement it was “a nod to the critical role horses have played in Southern Pines, from the Native Americans to the modern residents.”
Chris Dunn, the executive director of the arts council, said he’s excited about the project’s impact on the town and hopes it will “make people walk in places they don’t usually walk.”
The Moore County Mural Program can work with any municipality in Moore County looking for support installing public art, Dunn said, adding that the mural committee does not judge the murals in an effort to quelch an artist’s creativity but focuses on anything that goes against the sign regulations in the town ordinance.
The Southern Pines mural committee had minor input on the design for Harbour’s mural. The idea was discussed between Harbour and Napoletano before it was presented to the committee, who only suggested a change to some of the background coloration and the removal of a logo.
While the program currently focuses on murals, the arts council would love to expand to other forms of public art, like sculptures and artist-crafted benches. Dunn said that there are already other property owners in Southern Pines interested in the program.
Harbour hopes for painting to start at the end of October. He invites residents to come watch the process.
(1) comment
Lovely!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.