CSX Transportation will be conducting maintenance on several rail crossings in southern Moore County in the coming weeks, and traffic delays or rerouting are likely.
The purpose of the maintenance is to improve rail safety and crossing integrity by replacing rails, ties, and repaving in the crossings. During this maintenance, the crossings will be closed to traffic and alternate routes of travel will need to be considered.
Below are dates of potential closures and alternate routes to consider to move around these closures. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.
Please be prepared for delays and extended travel times.
Scheduled closings in Southern Pines:
* Niagara Carthage Road, off Valley View Road, closing on or around Jan. 18.
* Brothers Road, between U.S. 1 and Valley View Road, closing after Niagara Carthage Road is reopened.
* Yadkin Road, between North May Street and Air Tool Drive, closing on or around Jan. 19.
* Vermont Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.
* Connecticut Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.
* New Hampshire Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.
* Pennsylvania Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.
* New York Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.
* Massachusetts Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan 20.
* Illinois Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing will occur after several of the above are reopened.
In Aberdeen
* Midway Road, near North Sycamore Street, closing on or around Jan. 25.
* West Maple Avenue, between North Sycamore Street and North Pine Street, closing on or around Jan 25.
* Main Street, between North Sycamore Street and North Pine Street, closing on or around Jan. 25.
* South Street, between North Sycamore Street and North Pine Street, closing after several of the above are reopened.
In Pinebluff
* Pinebluff Lake Road, between Blueberry Street and Countryside Drive, closing on or around Jan. 27.
* Addor Road, closing on or around Jan. 31.
In Hoffman
Rushing Road, near Oak Grove Training Facility, closing on or around Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.