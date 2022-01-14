Rail Crossing

CSX Transportation will be conducting maintenance on several rail crossings in southern Moore County in the coming weeks, and traffic delays or rerouting are likely.

The purpose of the maintenance is to improve rail safety and crossing integrity by replacing rails, ties, and repaving in the crossings. During this maintenance, the crossings will be closed to traffic and alternate routes of travel will need to be considered.

Below are dates of potential closures and alternate routes to consider to move around these closures. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.

Please be prepared for delays and extended travel times.

Scheduled closings in Southern Pines:

* Niagara Carthage Road, off Valley View Road, closing on or around Jan. 18.

* Brothers Road, between U.S. 1 and Valley View Road, closing after Niagara Carthage Road is reopened.

* Yadkin Road, between North May Street and Air Tool Drive, closing on or around Jan. 19.

* Vermont Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.

* Connecticut Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.

* New Hampshire Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.

* Pennsylvania Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.

* New York Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan. 20.

* Massachusetts Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing on or around Jan 20.

* Illinois Avenue, between Northwest Broad Street and Northeast Broad Street, closing will occur after several of the above are reopened.

In Aberdeen

* Midway Road, near North Sycamore Street, closing on or around Jan. 25.

* West Maple Avenue, between North Sycamore Street and North Pine Street, closing on or around Jan 25.

* Main Street, between North Sycamore Street and North Pine Street, closing on or around Jan. 25.

* South Street, between North Sycamore Street and North Pine Street, closing after several of the above are reopened.

In Pinebluff

* Pinebluff Lake Road, between Blueberry Street and Countryside Drive, closing on or around Jan. 27.

* Addor Road, closing on or around Jan. 31.

In Hoffman

Rushing Road, near Oak Grove Training Facility, closing on or around Feb. 3.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days