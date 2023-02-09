A town project to replace a waterline in Southern Pines began Thursday with the removal of trees on West Pennsylvania Avenue near Midland Road.
Town Engineer James Michel said this project will be an eight to 12-month process for updating the town’s water system. The new waterline will replace 10-inch pipes with 16-inch pipes and extend about 7,400 feet.
According to a newly posted flier on the town’s website, “the larger line will improve low water pressure and flow rates to a future elevated storage tank that is proposed for the northern part of Southern Pines.”
Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth said the project initially started in 2019 with designs and permitting, but because of COVID, a request for proposals did not happen until April 2022. The Town Council approved the project last June and added it to the 2022-2023 budget. Supply shortages delayed the project further.
Pat Phillips, who has lived off of West Pennsylvania Avenue for nearly 25 years, told The Pilot she was not notified about the project and wished the town communicated with her about the details.
“The town never sent us any sort of notice to let us know what was going on,” Phillips said.
She only knew something was going to happen following a brief conversation with a land surveyor a couple of weeks ago, who said they were marking limits for an infrastructure project, and a note left on her doorstep from a landscaping company.
Phillips received the note 24 hours before the tree removal began, and she does not remember it providing any explanation — only that workers would be taking down trees between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Phillips said her neighbors are all “devastated and ill-prepared for something of this nature” and compared the tree removal to the aftermath of a tornado.
The waterline will run along West Pennsylvania Avenue, starting at West Connecticut Avenue, and extend to Pee Dee Road, Serpentine Drive, Crest Road, Fairway Drive and end at Central Drive.
Because of the nearly year-long process, updates on road closures will be provided weekly, according to the public works page on the Town of Southern Pines website.
