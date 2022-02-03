Wordle

Many moons ago when a trend hit, Moore County had to wait it out. The trickle-down effect could be a long road. By the time we knew it was cool, the cool kids were already on to something else.

Not anymore. Unless you have given up all means of communication as a New Year’s resolution, you have undoubtedly have at least heard the word “Wordle” and seen those green, yellow and white squares.

You’ve more likely noticed your friends either celebrating or lamenting said squares. And it’s hard to escape stories about this newest way to waste a little time, especially after The New York Times recently made news by paying seven figures for the game.

To call Wordle an overnight success is only slightly stretching the truth. Inventor Josh Wardle — note the A instead of the O in his last name — only came up with the game last year for his wife, who enjoyed playing word games.

By late fall, fewer than 100 people were playing. These days, it’s in the hundreds of thousands, and growing.

Liane Schmersahl Hatch of Whispering Pines is no stranger to word puzzles and the appreciation of a varied vocabulary.

“I do The New York Times crosswords every day, but Monday’s Wordle had me questioning my entire grasp of the English language,” she said.

Hatch, a new mom to son Brady, is a recent transplant to the area, courtesy of the Army which dropped the family into Moore County in the middle of the pandemic.

“Having a lot of hobbies isn’t exactly in the stars for me right now, but Wordle is that perfect blend of quick fun, brain food, and a chance to share with my friends all over the country.

“Plus, I can play in the middle of the night while I’m trying to get Brady to sleep.”

What most people find appealing is the game’s decidedly downscale approach. Wordle is not an app and not spammy. No one insists you buy a paid version — at least, not yet — no one follows you around the internet and Wordle only provides one puzzle a day.

Also, you can basically learn all the rules within a few minutes. Quick rundown: you have six tries to guess the word of the day by changing one letter at a time. You can play alone or share your results.

Moore County players like Hatch and the rest of the world seem to agree that talking nicely about a word puzzle is a great first step in inching up the thermometer of connection.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days