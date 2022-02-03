Many moons ago when a trend hit, Moore County had to wait it out. The trickle-down effect could be a long road. By the time we knew it was cool, the cool kids were already on to something else.
Not anymore. Unless you have given up all means of communication as a New Year’s resolution, you have undoubtedly have at least heard the word “Wordle” and seen those green, yellow and white squares.
You’ve more likely noticed your friends either celebrating or lamenting said squares. And it’s hard to escape stories about this newest way to waste a little time, especially after The New York Times recently made news by paying seven figures for the game.
To call Wordle an overnight success is only slightly stretching the truth. Inventor Josh Wardle — note the A instead of the O in his last name — only came up with the game last year for his wife, who enjoyed playing word games.
By late fall, fewer than 100 people were playing. These days, it’s in the hundreds of thousands, and growing.
Liane Schmersahl Hatch of Whispering Pines is no stranger to word puzzles and the appreciation of a varied vocabulary.
“I do The New York Times crosswords every day, but Monday’s Wordle had me questioning my entire grasp of the English language,” she said.
Hatch, a new mom to son Brady, is a recent transplant to the area, courtesy of the Army which dropped the family into Moore County in the middle of the pandemic.
“Having a lot of hobbies isn’t exactly in the stars for me right now, but Wordle is that perfect blend of quick fun, brain food, and a chance to share with my friends all over the country.
“Plus, I can play in the middle of the night while I’m trying to get Brady to sleep.”
What most people find appealing is the game’s decidedly downscale approach. Wordle is not an app and not spammy. No one insists you buy a paid version — at least, not yet — no one follows you around the internet and Wordle only provides one puzzle a day.
Also, you can basically learn all the rules within a few minutes. Quick rundown: you have six tries to guess the word of the day by changing one letter at a time. You can play alone or share your results.
Moore County players like Hatch and the rest of the world seem to agree that talking nicely about a word puzzle is a great first step in inching up the thermometer of connection.
