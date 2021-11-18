The new state budget finally signed into law Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper allocates $9.6 million to repair the broken dam at Woodlake, which could be re-filled with water as early as next year.
Keith Allison, principal for the investment company that owns the gated Woodlake subdivision in eastern Moore County, spent much of the summer working with county officials and state lawmakers to secure funding for the project. His company, Atlantic National Capital, bought Woodlake at auction in March for $3.5 million.
“We were able to get all of this done with amazing speed,” he said in a phone interview on Thursday.
In the nine months since Atlantic National Capital took over, the community has moved closer to seeing its centerpiece lake restored than at any point under the German corporation that previously owned Woodlake.
The lake was drained after the state breached the dam’s deteriorated spillway in 2016. The breach was meant to address concerns about the dam’s stability following Hurricane Matthew, but the decision had unintended consequences.
Without a functional dam, there was no way to impound water in the 1,200-acre lake when Hurricane Florence pummeled the region in 2018. This led to widespread flooding in areas downstream of Woodlake.
Funding to repair the dam was originally included in House Bill 500, or the N.C. Disaster Relief and Flood Mitigation Act of 2021. Concerns about the bill’s $200 million price tag prompted legislators to recast Woodlake and several other projects as separate line items in the budget.
“This is a good solution and a good allocation of federal monies by the state,” Allison said “It’s good for North Carolina and good for the region.”
According to Allison, a plan to rebuild the dam has already been cleared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While the funding has been approved, he said it could take several months before the money is allocated by the state budget director.
“We’re not going to have a dam and water in Woodlake by the next couple of months by any means, but hopefully it will happen by some time next year,” Allison said.
The draining of the lake caused property values to plummet in Woodlake, which is home to about 2,000 people. The county has lost more than $384,000 in annual tax revenue.
In 2018, a group of residents won a class action lawsuit against the German company that owned Woodlake at the time. The residents’ successfully argued that the ex-owners’ negligence led to the loss of the lake, adversely affecting residents’ property values and quality of life.
During last week’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners, county manager Wayne Vest praised Allison for securing the funding to rebuild the dam.
“It was a very heavy lift,” Vest said. “Mr. Allison did a tremendous job of plowing through and getting the ownership cleaned up and getting the funding in the state budget.”
