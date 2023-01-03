The Moore Women – A Giving Circle has awarded $30,000 in grants to programs supporting the local community.
Since its creation several years ago, the organization has supported charitable organizations serving women, children and families in Moore County.
This recent cycle of grants includes:
* $2,000 to Autism Society of North Carolina for autism resource specialists in Moore County;
* $3,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills for Sponsor A Child;
* $4,500 to Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas for Moore Women Battle Childhood Cancer;
* $3,000 to Family Promise of Moore County for general operating support;
* $3,500 to Friend to Friend for community impact on crisis intervention;
* $4,500 to Moore Buddies Mentoring for mentoring/after-school programs;
* $3,000 to Moore County Literacy Council for digital literacy;
* $500 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for Star Pupils Moore County;
* $3,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc. for No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town! in Moore County; and,
* $3,000 to The Arc of Moore County for family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Our community is privileged to benefit from these nonprofits and we are honored to support their efforts.,” said Kathy Rezeli, publicity chair of Moore Women – A Giving Circle.
The giving circle is designed to maximize women’s leadership in philanthropy by engaging and educating its membership and increasing charitable contributions. New members are always welcome. Members commit to making a $600 contribution annually, and grant decisions are recommended by the giving circle’s grant committee members and voted on by the membership.
