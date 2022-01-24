The members of Moore Women-A Giving Circle, a program of the North Carolina Community Foundation, recently awarded $25,000 in grants to nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Moore Women – A Giving Circle leverages the power of collective giving through a local network that supports the community in a purposeful way. The Giving Circle supports charitable organizations serving women, children and families in Moore County.
The Giving Circle granted:
* $2,500 to the Arc of Moore County for family support services for people with developmental disabilities;
* $2,500 to Drug Free Moore County to support women in recovery;
* $3,000 to Family Promise of Moore County for general operating support;
* $3,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for the Backpack Pals program in Moore County;
* $3,500 to Friend to Friend for general operating support;
* $2,000 to Me Fine Foundation to support children and families through medical crisis;
* $4,000 to Moore Buddies Mentoring to establish, stock and operate a kitchen to serve nutritious food and provide nutritional instruction to children in the mentoring and structured day programs; and
* $4,500 to Southmountain Children and Family Services to provide child medical exams for child abuse victims in Moore County.
“These nonprofits provide programs that are vital to the community,” said Kathy Rezeli, publicity chair. “We are grateful to the generous members of the Giving Circle who have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across Moore County.”
The Giving Circle is also seeking new members. Members commit to making a $600 contribution annually, and grant decisions are recommended by the Giving Circle’s grant committee members and voted on by the membership.
For further information, contact NCCF Donor Engagement Officer Meredith Bell at 919-256-6914 or mbell@nccommunityfoundation.org.
