Casually dressed with her hair pulled back, sipping coffee in a downtown Southern Pines cafe, Elizabeth DeGraeve looks like a typical suburban mother of two.
But her 23-year career in the military has been anything but common. This week her story is one of eight that will be featured in “Women in Combat,” a new two-part documentary series airing on Sunday, July 4, at 3 p.m. on the Pursuit Channel, a cable network geared to outdoor enthusiasts.
“Women in Combat” was created and co-produced by Amy Dillon, a Marine veteran, to share experiences and highlight the contributions of women, specifically in combat situations.
DeGraeve served multiple deployments overseas as an Arabic linguist and senior interrogator, in addition to working in counterintelligence. She also served four years as a SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) instructor and concluded her career in Special Operations in Europe, working in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy in Hungary.
“I wanted to tell my story because I don’t think the general public realizes that it is not just men out there (deployed). There are mothers, daughters, sisters and aunts,” said DeGraeve. “When you say women in combat, there really isn’t a front line anymore. When you are over there, it is everywhere.”
Not every veteran is ready to share their experiences, she explained, but she believes that talking about things can help with the process of healing.
Some of the wartime scenarios experienced by the eight female soldiers featured in the documentary were reenacted, with filming taking place at Camp Shelby, a military training facility in Mississippi. The show also includes interviews conducted at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
“There are so many heroes in this town, I am just one of many. I think it is important for people to see the whole picture,” DeGraeve said.
An Extensive Career
Growing up in Ohio, DeGraeve never had any intention of joining the military. She attended private school and, other than a cousin who fought in the Gulf War and her grandfather, a glider pilot, she didn’t even know any service members.
But when a friend wanted to take the military aptitude test, DeGraeve agreed to tag along so she wouldn’t have to go alone. Her high test score and recruiter’s enthusiasm swayed her to enlist.
DeGraeve attended basic training, then spent 67 weeks in language training, then eight weeks in interrogation school. Transferred to Fort Bragg in 1999, she continued her training attending Airborne School and graduated from SERE.
“When I learned Arabic, we didn’t know at that time that 9/11 was going to happen,” she said.
DeGraeve served in Iraq with the Special Forces 5th Group, a deployment she said was stressful but rewarding. Her primary job was overseeing a mobile interrogation team and tactical interrogation facility, the initial detention facility before moving detainees, if needed, to a permanent internment facility like Abu Ghraib.
“Time was the biggest enemy downrange. We had 48 hours to submit paperwork if we planned to hold a detainee for more than 72 hours. That is not a lot of time to determine who you have.”
DeGraeve was the only woman in her unit but said she was too busy to be scared. She also worked with other interpreters, including an Iraqi national, to better understand the various Arabic dialects of the region.
“Looking back, it was pretty wild. You have to be very, very organized because you are constantly worrying about the time marks you need to make.”
She served three deployments before being promoted and reassigned to be a trainer at SERE School. Based out of Camp Mackall, this was a period she calls a “nice break” when she also purchased a home in Moore County and had two children.
DeGraeve was later assigned to Special Forces 3rd Group and served in Afghanistan as a senior enlisted interrogator, overseeing human intelligence activities for her unit. In this role she was responsible for about 60 individuals in the field.
Her last eight years in the military were spent in Europe, working as an observer/controller and trainer for two years in Germany and later serving in the U.S. Embassy in Hungary. Prior to her retirement, she jumped 14 times with the Hungarian Special Forces and received the highest medal of commendation from the Hungarian government.
A New Role
Officially retired in September 2020, DeGraeve said her husband suggested she take a year off “to digest it all.”
“But we’ve made every life decision since then,” she laughed, ticking off selling their old house, buying and remodeling a new house, and her decision to become a school teacher.
During her military career, she attended distance learning courses offered through the University of Maryland to earn an undergraduate degree in English Literature. She has also nearly finished coursework for a master’s degree from Liberty University.
As part of her transition to civilian life, DeGraeve participated in the Troops to Teacher program. She also served on the Moore County Schools Military Family Advisory Council. Group members act as a point of contact and community resource for incoming and currently enrolled military-connected families.
“It’s hard for people like us to stay at home. I was deployed so often when my sons were young, I wanted to find a job that would be on their time schedule,” she said.
This past spring she began working as a full-time substitute teacher in an EC (exceptional children) classroom at Crain’s Creek Middle School. She said she was immediately hooked.
“I want to see change and I felt like I could see change in some of the students I worked with this year. I want to help them understand the obstacle that is standing in their way, and then maybe they can get over it.”
DeGraeve is now enrolled in a two-year program focused on special education needs and curriculum so she can eventually work as a fully qualified EC teacher for Moore County Schools.
“As a female in the military, I was placed in some challenging positions. I think when I see others who feel challenged, I want to inspire them to see what they are capable of doing.
“When I went to SERE School, almost everybody in my unit had placed bets on when I’d quit. That didn’t make me mad, instead it just motivated me. I thought these people don’t know me at all.”
DeGraeve’s story will air on the Pursuit Channel on July 4 at 3 p.m. That channel is not included in the Spectrum list. Go to pursuitchannel.com for viewing information.
(1) comment
Going to be difficult to replace these ladies. Respect well deserved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.