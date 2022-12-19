A brief chase in Southern Pines Friday resulted in multiple charges for a Southern Pines woman who had four children under the age of 10 also in the vehicle, authorities reported on Monday.
In a press release from the Moore County Sheriff's Office, Valiyah Kelly, 25, of South Mechanic Street was charged with four counts of misdemeanor child abuse, two counts of fail to secure passenger under 16, two counts of child not in rear seat, two counts of assault on a government official, two counts of resist public officer, one count of misdemeanor flee to elude arrest, one count of fail to heed to lights/siren, one count of reckless driving, and one count of improper passing on the right.
Kelly was given a $12,000 secured bond and is scheduled appear in Moore County District Court on Jan. 11.
The Moore County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area when the driver failed to stop and a brief chase ensued. Officers from the Southern Pines Police Department and Aberdeen Police Department assisted in safely stopping the vehicle without incident. When Kelly, who was identified as the driver came to a stop, four children were found in the car and none were in child safety seats or wearing seatbelts.
