The Moore County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Carthage woman who is charged with vandalizing the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church in Carthage.
Jasmine Shereece Frye, 34, of Carthage was arrested after deputies responded to a report of vandalism at the church on Tuesday. She is charged with 10 counts of felony disturbing grave markers, one count of misdemeanor injury to real property, and one count of littering.
Upon arriving, deputies found damage to multiple grave markers, windows, and other miscellaneous items on the church property, a release from the Sheriff's Office said.
Frye was jailed under a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on March 3.
