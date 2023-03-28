A West End woman was arrested by deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office after leaving the scene of a disturbance, fleeing officers in a chase, all while under the influence, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday.
Stacy Steadman Sutton, 52, of Ester Road was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, resisting public officer, open container after consuming, injury to personal property, and failure to stop at stop sign. Sutton is currently being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $35,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.
The Sherrif's Office reports that it was dispatched on Monday evening to a disturbance on Lobelia Road. While en route to the residence, the caller told dispatchers that a female left the residence in a red passenger car and that she was intoxicated.
"Deputies located the vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver pulled over and then immediately fled as deputies approached the vehicle. Deputies pursued the vehicle for a short time until the vehicle slid off the road near Vass-Carthage Road and Shady Grove Road, where Deputies were able to apprehend the driver without incident," the release from the Sheriff's Office said.
