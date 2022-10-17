Allen Smith, left, director of Carthage Public Works, with David McKew of Veolia, the company that manages the town’s water plant, and Tommy Overby of N.C. DEQ. Standing in the background are members of the Carthage Board of Commissioners.
Carthage has been recognized by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for improvements to the town’s water treatment facility.
During Monday’s meeting of the Carthage Board of Commissioners, the town received a Certificate of Facility Optimization and Turbidity Removal from Tommy Overby, an environmental senior specialist with N.C. DEQ. Turbidity measures the presence of particles that cause water to become murky or discolored.
Certificates like the one presented to Carthage are awarded annually by the state to water systems that meet “performance goals that are significantly more stringent than state and federal standards,” according to a news release from N.C. DEQ. The certificate presented to Carthage recognizes “three consecutive years of optimized” water service.
“If you go back about five years ago, we had a lot of water quality issues (in Carthage),” Overby told the commissioners. “You have come a long way.”
From 2013 to 2017, Carthage received dozens of notices from N.C. DEQ about water quality. The issues were largely corrected following the construction of a $2.2 million pretreatment facility with an advanced water filtration system.
Overby noted that Carthage was one of only 66 water plants in the state, which has 146 systems, to receive the award this year. Another system in Moore County, the one that serves Southern Pines, was also recognized.
“It takes dedication and hard work,” Overby said of the recognition, adding that Allen Smith, director of public works for the town, and his staff “have done a lot of work” to improve how the system redistributes water to residents. “Looking back from five years ago until now, you’re one of our best performers.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
