Making itself accessible to more local children who need safe and productive after-school activities has been a longstanding goal for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills.
Despite setbacks in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of its site at the old Aberdeen Elementary School, the club is starting off the year as strong as its ever been.
In the last year, it has opened three sites to serve elementary-aged children. Its Trinity Unit at Moore Montessori Community Community School in Southern Pines moved younger kids away from the club’s Baxter Teen Center last winter. The Boys and Girls Club’s Logan-Blake Unit off of N.C. 5 opened this past spring after a yearlong renovation to serve students from Aberdeen.
The newest site, at Sandhills Community College, opened in time for the first day of public school on Monday. Like the other sites, it will offer homework help, tutoring, games and educational activities as well as a hot dinner — but with extended evening hours designed to give Sandhills students more flexibility in their course scheduling.
Sandhills will host the club in Blue Hall, which includes a small gymnasium. That location was selected over the Dempsey Student Center because it’s more isolated from athletic events and other activities that draw large groups onto Sandhills’ campus.
“Their foundation board has even stepped up and is providing resources for some games and equipment that will be used at that location,” said Boys and Girls Club CEO Steve Kastner.
“We really appreciate the way the college has rallied around this concept and will help make it work both for a physical space and financially.”
In exchange for the use of the space, the Boys and Girls Club’s Sandhills site will offer extended hours exclusively for the children and younger siblings of students enrolled at the college.
The site is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and can enroll up to 50 children. So far enrollment is at about half capacity, but that’s likely to change in the coming weeks.
Kastner said that the club is working with Moore County Schools to have students from Sandhills Farm Life Elementary in Whispering Pines bused to the community college site at the end of the school day.
“We identified it as an untapped resource there,” he said. “There was interest from that school and transportation was a barrier.”
That after-school program will run from 2:30-6:30, at the standard cost to families of $40 per child per year. The evening drop-in program for the children of Sandhills students will be available from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday at no cost.
“Students can have that option available for kids while they are attending classes here in the evenings or if they need to be on campus for study time, working on group assignments or things like that,” said Fallon Brewington.
Brewington was hired earlier this year as Sandhills’ Vice President for Continuing Education and Workforce Development. In her previous role as Boys and Girls Club CEO, she helped spearhead the effort to organize the new site along with Taylor McCaskill, the college’s transfer center director.
McCaskill said that Sandhills faculty members and students alike have encountered difficulties in scheduling afternoon and evening classes around the needs of their children.
“I get to work with students who are coming to Sandhills for the first time and the childcare thing is big. We’re building schedules and it's ‘I can’t take that class, I’ve got to pick my kid up,’” McCaskill said.
“We’re here to serve our community and there is a whole population that cannot come here because of childcare.”
While the community college has historically embraced every opportunity to be all things to all people, providing after-school programming during the school year has always proven to be a bridge too far. As McCaskill and Brewington researched the possibility of hosting a Boys and Girls Club site on Sandhills’ campus, they discovered that at least one such program has been successful at a community college in Tennessee.
As the Boys and Girls Club gets up and running on campus, the college is exploring adding more afternoon and evening classes in anticipation of greater demand from parents of school-aged children.
“This may be a happy solution, and it opens up the opportunity, perhaps as early as the second eight weeks, for the curriculum side of the house to add some classes now that parents will have a window to come take classes knowing that their children are well-cared for by the program here,” Ron Layne, Sandhills’ chief operating officer, told the Board of Trustees last week.
Overlap between the programs will allow Sandhills students to take advantage of both the traditional after-school program and extended hours as needed. Dinner will be available to children in both groups around 6 p.m.
Registration for both programs is open online through the Boys and Girls Club. Parents are asked to sign their children up for the drop-in hours as far in advance as possible, since capacity will be limited to 50 each day.
“This is truly a life-changing opportunity for so many people, and we get the kids on our campus,” said McCaskill. “Possibly kids that wouldn’t be exposed to a college campus.”
Overall the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is aiming to enroll about 300 children this year in its three elementary school sites and the Baxter Teen Center. The partnership with Sandhills Community College is the first of its kind between a Boys and Girls Club chapter and community college in North Carolina.
“This year we’re seeing more optimistic increases in enrollment. So far from a registration standpoint, we’re seeing increases over last year from what we’ve had,” said Kastner.
“A lot of great things are lining up for us that will really help make this a model for the rest of the country from a collaborative standpoint.”
